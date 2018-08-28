AccuWeather Forecast: Low clouds overnight with spotty drizzle

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --A deep marine layer will remain in place, which means extensive low clouds overnight and spotty drizzle again.
Afternoon highs will remain below average for this time of year. The air quality will continue to improve this week.
Today's Temperatures
Concord: 77
Oakland: 70
Redwood City: 74
San Francisco: 65
San Jose: 77
Santa Rosa: 73
Coast:
TONIGHT: Low clouds, fog & drizzle
Lows: Mid 50s
TOMORROW: Partly to mostly cloudy
Highs: Low to mid 60s
North Bay:
TONIGHT: Low clouds, fog & patchy drizzle
Lows: Mid to upper 50s
TOMORROW: Partly sunny
Highs: Low to mid 70s
East Bay:
TONIGHT: Cloudy, spotty drizzle
Lows: Upper 50s
TOMORROW: Partly sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s
Inland:
TONIGHT: Low clouds overnight
Lows: Upper 50s to low 60s
TOMORROW: Mainly sunny
Highs: Mid to upper 70s
Peninsula:
TONIGHT: Low clouds, spotty drizzle
Lows: Upper 50s
TOMORROW: Sun and clouds
Highs: Upper 60s to mid 70s
South Bay:
TONIGHT: Low clouds late
Lows: Mid to upper 50s
TOMORROW: Mainly sunny
Highs: Low to upper 70s
Thursday:
Not much change is expected on Thursday.
Highs: Low 60s to low 80s
