AccuWeather Forecast: Low clouds, possible patchy morning drizzle

Low clouds and fog with patchy drizzle is possible this morning.
A dry cold front will usher in brisk northwesterly winds today. Sunshine will be mixed with high and midlevel clouds throughout the afternoon.
Temps stay near or slightly below average until the middle of next week. By then, high pressure takes over and a warming trend arrives.
Highs: 62-82
SUNDAY:
Morning fog then a sunny afternoon with a cool to mild afternoon.
Highs: 64-86.
Temperatures:
Concord: 61/80
Fremont: 61/76
Redwood City: 60/74
San Francisco: 59/66
San Jose: 60/76
Coast:
TODAY: Partly sunny & a windy day ahead, after morning drizzle & fog.
Highs: In the mid 60s.
TONIGHT: Breezy winds.
Lows: In the 50s.
East Bay
TODAY: Sunny & mild with breezy winds.
Highs: In the lower 70s.
TONIGHT: Breezy.
Lows: In the upper 50s to near 60.
East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Sunny, breezy & mild.
Highs: Near 80.
TONIGHT: Breezy.
Lows: In the 60s.
North Bay Valleys
TODAY: Morning fog, possible drizzle, then sunny & breezy
Highs: In the 70s.
TONIGHT: Breezy.
Lows: In the 50s.
Peninsula
TODAY: Morning clouds, patchy drizzle. A sunny, breezy & mild day.
HIGHS: In the lower 70s.
TONIGHT: Breezy winds.
Lows: In the 60s.
South Bay
TODAY: Sunny skies & breezy winds.
Highs: In the mid 70s.
TONIGHT Breezy.
Lows: In the 60s.
