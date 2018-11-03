AccuWeather Forecast: Mainly clear skies Saturday evening

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Our Red Flag Warning continues overnight in our North Bay and East Bay hills. Winds are breezy, gusting over 30mph at times, but are expected to weaken before sunrise. Overnight lows fall into the mid-40s to low 50s under mainly clear skies.
Don't forget to turn your clocks back one hour before going to bed as Daylight Saving Time ends.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Sunday is a bright day, with temperatures a few degrees cooler than Saturday. Highs range from the mid-60s to low 80s.
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 77
San Francisco 68
Oakland 70
San Jose 75
Concord 79
Coast:
Tonight: Mainly clear skies
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid- to upper 60s
East Bay
Tonight: Mainly clear skies
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low to mid-70s
Inland
Tonight: Clear skies
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid-70s to lower 80s
North Bay
Tonight: Mainly clear skies
Lows: Mid- to upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low to upper 70s
Peninsula
Tonight: Mainly clear skies
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to lower 70s
South Bay
Tonight: Mainly clear skies
Lows: Mid-40s to low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid to upper 70s
Monday:
Mother Nature on repeat with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 60s to low 80s.
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!