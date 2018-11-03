WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Mainly clear skies Saturday evening

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Our Red Flag Warning continues overnight in our North Bay and East Bay hills. Winds are breezy, gusting over 30mph at times, but are expected to weaken before sunrise. Overnight lows fall into the mid-40s to low 50s under mainly clear skies.

Don't forget to turn your clocks back one hour before going to bed as Daylight Saving Time ends.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Sunday is a bright day, with temperatures a few degrees cooler than Saturday. Highs range from the mid-60s to low 80s.

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 77
San Francisco 68
Oakland 70
San Jose 75
Concord 79

Coast:
Tonight: Mainly clear skies
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid- to upper 60s

East Bay
Tonight: Mainly clear skies
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low to mid-70s

Inland
Tonight: Clear skies
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid-70s to lower 80s

North Bay
Tonight: Mainly clear skies
Lows: Mid- to upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low to upper 70s

Peninsula
Tonight: Mainly clear skies
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to lower 70s

South Bay
Tonight: Mainly clear skies
Lows: Mid-40s to low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Monday:
Mother Nature on repeat with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 60s to low 80s.

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
Red Flag Warning prompts concern from East Bay fire officials
PG&E saying no 'immediate plans' to cut power during Red Flag Warning
Hunter's Moon: The story behind full moon names
Hurricane Willa becomes Category 5 storm off Mexico
More Weather
Top Stories
Suspect killed in Danville officer-involved shooting
Day of the Dead celebration, procession in SF's Mission District
AMBER Alert issued after San Jose mom allegedly abducts her own children
Northbound lanes of I-880 reopen in Oakland after crash; driver arrested
CA VOTING GUIDE: What to know about the midterm elections
VIDEO: Fox, lynx yell at each other in odd spat across the road
Porsche Spyder burns to the ground in front of Fremont grocery store
Rent control battle in Santa Cruz heats up as "racially charged" fliers are circulated
Show More
Rabbi speaks out week after Pittsburgh synagogue shooting: 'Hate will never win'
Are lovers of black coffee psychopaths? What the research says
BART worker saves rider's life with CPR
Santa Clara County Sheriff: Political favors for support?
Experts say decorating for Christmas early can make you a happier person
More News