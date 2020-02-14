AccuWeather forecast: Mainly cloudy evening, mostly sunny Easter Sunday

It's a mostly cloudy night on the way with lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Easter Sunday begins with mostly cloudy skies. Clouds will slowly depart throughout the morning leading to a mostly sunny afternoon. Highs range from the upper 50s to lower 70s.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your AccuWeather forecast
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 72
San Francisco 58
Oakland 65
San Jose 68
Concord 69
Coast:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Upper 50s to Mid 60s
North Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Uppe 40s
Tomorrow: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Mid 60s to Lower 70s
East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s to Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s
Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s to Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Mid 60s to Lower 70s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s to Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s
