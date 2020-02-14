Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Mainly cloudy evening, mostly sunny Easter Sunday

It's a mostly cloudy night on the way with lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Easter Sunday begins with mostly cloudy skies. Clouds will slowly depart throughout the morning leading to a mostly sunny afternoon. Highs range from the upper 50s to lower 70s.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your AccuWeather forecast

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 72
San Francisco 58
Oakland 65
San Jose 68
Concord 69

Coast:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Upper 50s to Mid 60s

North Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Uppe 40s
Tomorrow: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Mid 60s to Lower 70s

East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s to Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s

Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s to Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Mid 60s to Lower 70s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Low to Mid 60s

South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s to Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areaaccuweatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus herd immunity in California? Doctor explains lack of evidence
CHP: Woman killed after object goes through car window in Concord
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
7 issued $1,000 tickets for violating shelter-in-place order, Santa Cruz police chief says
COVID-19 updates: US surpasses 20,000 deaths due to COVID-19
UCSF sends 20 doctors, nurses to NY amid coronavirus pandemic
Apple, Google to harness phones for virus infection tracking
Show More
In sickness and in health: married couple discharged after beating COVID-19
Hair color becoming next high-demand item amid COVID-19 pandemic
70 people test positive for COVID-19 at SF's largest homeless shelter
Boris Johnson makes 'very good progress' in London hospital
East Bay school districts, teachers, parents deal with distance learning for children
More TOP STORIES News