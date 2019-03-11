Accuweather Forecast: Mainly dry, sunny in Bay Area

Tonight will be mostly clear and chilly, with overnight lows ranging from mid and upper 30s in the inland valleys to low and mid 40s elsewhere.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and breezy, with high clouds sweeping through the area in the morning hours, possibly producing spotty sprinkles in the North Bay. Highs will range from upper 50s at the coast to low 60s near the bay and inland. The remainder of this week will bring a mainly sunny and dry pattern, with a springlike warmup developing near the end of the week.
Temperatures:
Concord 62
Oakland 61
Redwood City 60
San Francisco 59
San Jose 63
Santa Rosa 63
Coast:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Windy
Highs: Upper 50s
East Bay:
Tonight: Moslty Clear
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Breezy
Highs: Low 60s
East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Chilly
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Breezy
Highs: Low 60s
North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Chilly
Lows: Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy & Windy
Highs: Low 60s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Breezy
Highs: Low 60s
South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Chilly
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Breezy
Highs: Low 60s
Looking ahead to Wednesday:
Sunny & Breezy
Highs: Nedar 60 Coast to Mid 60s Inland
