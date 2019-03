Accuweather Forecast: Mainly dry today, more rain tomorrow

Temperatures:

The Peninsula, Santa Cruz Mountains, South Bay and Diablo range deal with waves of scattered showers this morning. This touch of winter brings snow above 3000 feet. Expect a much drier commute everywhere else. Cool conditions wait for you outside, upper 30s to middle 40s.Partly cloudy and breezy conditions develop today. Highs remain cooler than average, lower to middle 50s, with the breeze putting a greater chill in the air.Increasing clouds overnight with scattered showers late. Temperatures near the upper 30s to middle 40s by morning.We begin Saturday with light to moderate rain. The storm ranks 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale. By late morning the rain transitions to scattered showers with the chance continues throughout the day.Daylight Saving begins at 2a.m. Sunday. Set you clocks forward an hour before bed Saturday night and change the batteries in your smoke detectors.A chance of showers lingers in Sunday's forecast. The low responsible passes to our west over the ocean. The closer you are to the Coast and Mountains the better your chance to get wet.Concord: 56/43Fremont: 55/43Oakland: 56/44Redwood City: 54/40San Francisco: 53/46San Jose: 56/42San Rafael: 53/44Santa Rosa: 55/38TODAY: Random Shower & ShineHighs: 50 - 52 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Showers NorthLows: 42 - 47 DegreesTODAY: Partly Cloudy & BreezyHighs: 54 - 56 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 41 - 46 DegreesTODAY: Partly Cloudy & BreezyHighs: 54 - 56 DegreesTONIGHT: Isolated ShowersLows: 38 - 43 DegreesTODAY: Random Shower & ShineHighs: 53 - 56 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Foggy SpotsLows: 36 - 41 DegreesTODAY: Random Shower & ShineHighs: 53 - 55 DegreesTONIGHT: Isolated ShowersLows: 40 - 45 DegreesTODAY: Random Shower & ShineHighs: 55 - 57 DegreesTONIGHT: Isolated ShowersLows: 39 - 44 Degrees