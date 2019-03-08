Accuweather Forecast: Mainly dry today, more rain tomorrow

The Peninsula, Santa Cruz Mountains, South Bay and Diablo range deal with waves of scattered showers this morning. This touch of winter brings snow above 3000 feet. Expect a much drier commute everywhere else. Cool conditions wait for you outside, upper 30s to middle 40s.
Partly cloudy and breezy conditions develop today. Highs remain cooler than average, lower to middle 50s, with the breeze putting a greater chill in the air.
Increasing clouds overnight with scattered showers late. Temperatures near the upper 30s to middle 40s by morning.
Weekend:
We begin Saturday with light to moderate rain. The storm ranks 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale. By late morning the rain transitions to scattered showers with the chance continues throughout the day.
Daylight Saving begins at 2a.m. Sunday. Set you clocks forward an hour before bed Saturday night and change the batteries in your smoke detectors.
A chance of showers lingers in Sunday's forecast. The low responsible passes to our west over the ocean. The closer you are to the Coast and Mountains the better your chance to get wet.
Temperatures:
Concord: 56/43
Fremont: 55/43
Oakland: 56/44
Redwood City: 54/40
San Francisco: 53/46
San Jose: 56/42
San Rafael: 53/44
Santa Rosa: 55/38
Coast:
TODAY: Random Shower & Shine
Highs: 50 - 52 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Showers North
Lows: 42 - 47 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
Highs: 54 - 56 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 41 - 46 Degrees
East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
Highs: 54 - 56 Degrees
TONIGHT: Isolated Showers
Lows: 38 - 43 Degrees
North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Random Shower & Shine
Highs: 53 - 56 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Foggy Spots
Lows: 36 - 41 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Random Shower & Shine
Highs: 53 - 55 Degrees
TONIGHT: Isolated Showers
Lows: 40 - 45 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Random Shower & Shine
Highs: 55 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Isolated Showers
Lows: 39 - 44 Degrees
