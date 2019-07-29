Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Marine layer returns tonight

After a hot Sunday, our marine layer will return tonight, bringing fog to the Coast and Bay Shoreline.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

We will likely find some drizzle close to the Coast overnight. Lows drop into the low 50s to low 60s. Monday is a much cooler day! Morning fog gives way to afternoon sun with highs in the low 60s to mid 80s.

EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH: Saturday 11a.m. - Sunday 11p.m.

Tuesday:
Morning clouds to sun with highs in the low 60s to mid 80s.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa: 86
San Francisco: 65
Oakland: 70
San Jose: 80
Concord: 83

Coast:
Tonight: Fog, Drizzle
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Low 60s to Mid 70s

North Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 80s

East Bay:
Tonight: Fog
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 70s

Inland:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 80s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

South Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s

Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
