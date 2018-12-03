WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Middle week rain

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
High clouds moved overhead last night. This is keeping most neighborhoods in the 40s this morning with a few middle 30s in the North Bay Valleys.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

FREEZE WARNING: Until 9 a.m. Today

High clouds increase today as our next storm draws closer from the west. Expect highs to stop short of average, only reaching the middle to upper 50s.

Clouds slowly thicken tonight with light rain breaking during tomorrow's morning commute. Temperatures fall back to the upper 30s to upper 40s.

Tuesday - Thursday:
The weakest part of tomorrow's storm moves over neighborhoods during the morning hours. The light rain increases to light and moderate showers from middle morning through the afternoon hours. Heavier showers rain down during the late afternoon and evening hours creating standing water and a higher likelihood of hydroplaning. Thunderstorms develop over the ocean and move closer to our Coast. The storm begins as a 1-Light then increases to a 2-Moderate on our Storm Impact Scale.

Waves of scattered light showers continue through Thursday. The storm returns to a level 1-Light.

Temperatures:
Concord: 56/40
Fremont: 56/44
Oakland: 55/46
Redwood City: 57/43
San Francisco: 54/49
San Jose: 58/45
San Rafael: 55/45
Santa Rosa: 56/37

Coast:
TODAY: Becoming Partly Sunny
Highs: 53 - 55 Degrees
TONIGHT: Light Rain
Lows: 44 - 49 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Becoming Partly Sunny
Highs: 54 - 56 Degrees
TONIGHT: Light Rain
Lows: 44 - 49 Degrees

Inland:
TODAY: Becoming Partly Sunny
Highs: 54 - 56 Degrees
TONIGHT: Light Rain
Lows: 39 - 44 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Becoming Partly Sunny
Highs: 53 - 56 Degrees
TONIGHT: Light Rain
Lows: 36 - 41 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Becoming Partly Sunny
Highs: 55 - 5579 Degrees
TONIGHT: Light Rain
Lows: 43 - 49 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Becoming Partly Sunny
Highs: 57 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Light Rain
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees


