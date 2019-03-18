Weather

Accuweather Forecast: Mild and cloudy

Mild, partly cloudy weather continues tomorrow.

Highs: 66-76






VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Temperatures:
Concord: 45/74
Fremont: 48/72
Redwood City: 47/71
San Francisco: 47/70
San Jose: 48/75
Santa Rosa: 45/73

Coast:
TONIGHT: Patchy fog.
Lows: In the 40s.
TOMORROW: Partly cloudy & continued mild.
Highs: In the upper 60s.

East Bay:
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 40s.
TOMORROW: A sun & clouds mix.
HIGHS: Near 70.

East Bay Valleys:
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 40s.
TOMORROW: Partly cloudy & warm.
HIGHS: In the low to mid 70s.

North Bay Valleys:
TONIGHT: Areas of fog.
Lows: In the 40s.
TOMORROW: Partly cloudy & mild to warm.
HIGHS: In the low to mid 70s.

Peninsula:
TONIGHT: Patchy fog.
LOWS: In the 40s.
TOMORROW: Partly sunny & mild to warm.
HIGHS: In the low 70s.

South Bay:
TONIGHT: A few clouds.
LOWS: In the 40s.
TOMORROW: Partly cloudy & warm.
HIGHS: In the mid 70s.

Tuesday:
Cloudy & cooler with a chance of showers arriving late in the day.
Highs: 64-70.

