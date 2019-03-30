Accuweather Forecast: Mild & sunny

Expect your Saturday to be sunny and mild with highs ranging from 60-70 degrees.
Looking ahead to Sunday:
Mostly Sunny & Warmer
Highs: Low 60s Coast to Mid 70s Inland
Temperatures:
Concord: 47/70
Fremont: 46/68
Redwood City: 43/66
San Francisco: 51/63
San Jose: 48/69
Coast:
TODAY: Sunny skies.
Highs: In the low 60s.
TONIGHT: Patchy fog.
Lows: In the 40s.
East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & mild.
Highs: In the mid 60s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 40s.
East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny & mild.
Highs: In the upper 60s to near 70.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 40s.
North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny skies.
Highs: Near 70.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 40s.
Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny skies.
HIGHS: In the mid & upper 60s.
TONIGHT: Clear.
Lows: In the 40s.
South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & mild.
Highs: In the upper 60s.
TONIGHT Clear.
Lows: In the 40s.
SUNDAY:
Sunny & warmer.
HIGHS: 62-76.
