Tonight will be mostly clear inland, with increasing areas of low clouds at the coast. Overnight lows will be mainly in the low to mid-50s.
Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and mild, with highs ranging from mid 60s at the coast to upper 80s inland.
Wednesday will be sunny and slightly cooler, but dry, gusty winds will develop early Wednesday and continue through Thursday.
SPARE THE AIR ALERT: Today
Gusts may be as high as 50 miles per hour in the higher elevations, along with extremely low humidity, resulting in a Fire Weather Watch from 5AM Wednesday to 5PM Thursday for the North Bay, East Bay, and Santa Cruz Mountains.
Even in the absence of rising temperatures, fire concerns will be elevated on those two days.
Temperatures:
Concord: 86
Oakland: 76
Redwood City: 80
San Francisco: 72
San Jose: 83
Santa Rosa: 87
Coast:
Tonight: Increasing Low Clouds
Lows: Upper 40s to Around 50
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Breezy
Highs: Low to mid 60s
East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s to Near 80
East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid to Upper 80s
North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Lower to Upper 80s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s to Near 80
South Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Lower to Upper 80s
Looking ahead to Wednesday:
Sunny & Breezy with Dry, Gusty Winds in the Hills
Highs: Low 60s Coast to Mid 70s Inland
AccuWeather forecast: Mild evening, partially cloudy at the coast
