AccuWeather forecast: Mild evening, partially cloudy at the coast

Tonight will be mostly clear inland, with increasing areas of low clouds at the coast. Overnight lows will be mainly in the low to mid-50s.Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and mild, with highs ranging from mid 60s at the coast to upper 80s inland.Wednesday will be sunny and slightly cooler, but dry, gusty winds will develop early Wednesday and continue through Thursday. SPARE THE AIR ALERT : TodayGusts may be as high as 50 miles per hour in the higher elevations, along with extremely low humidity, resulting in a Fire Weather Watch from 5AM Wednesday to 5PM Thursday for the North Bay, East Bay, and Santa Cruz Mountains.Even in the absence of rising temperatures, fire concerns will be elevated on those two days.Concord:Oakland:Redwood City:San Francisco:San Jose:Santa Rosa:Tonight: Increasing Low CloudsLows: Upper 40s to Around 50Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & BreezyHighs: Low to mid 60sTonight: Mostly ClearLows: Mid 50sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Upper 70s to Near 80Tonight: Clear SkiesLows: Mid to Upper 50sTomorrow: Sunny & WarmHighs: Mid to Upper 80sTonight: Clear & CoolLows: Upper 40s to Low 50sTomorrow: Sunny & Mild to WarmHighs: Lower to Upper 80sTonight: Mostly ClearLows: Mid 50sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Upper 70s to Near 80Tonight: Clear SkiesLows: Low to Mid 50sTomorrow: Sunny & Mild to WarmHighs: Lower to Upper 80sSunny & Breezy with Dry, Gusty Winds in the HillsHighs: Low 60s Coast to Mid 70s Inland