AccuWeather forecast: Mild start to 2020

Coast:

East Bay:

East Bay Valleys:

North Bay Valleys:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Despite increasing clouds today, temperatures will be mild across the area. A few sprinkles could drop into Sonoma County today, but the rest of the Bay Area will remain dry under mostly cloudy skies.The next chance of rain will arrive late in the week into early Saturday morning. High Surf will bring hazardous conditions to area beaches through mid morning. Skies will brighten up tomorrow with more sunshine.Mostly cloudyTemps: Near 60Lows: In the 40s.Cloudy skiesHighs: Near 60Lows: In the mid 40s.Mostly cloudyHighs: In the lower 60sLows: In the low 40sMostly cloudy skiesHighs: In the lower 60sLows: In the 40sMostly cloudy skiesHighs: Near 60Lows: In the mid 50sA cloudy dayHighs: In the lower 60sLows: In the mid 40sA bit sunnier Highs: 58-64Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now