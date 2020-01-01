AccuWeather forecast: Mild start to 2020

Despite increasing clouds today, temperatures will be mild across the area. A few sprinkles could drop into Sonoma County today, but the rest of the Bay Area will remain dry under mostly cloudy skies.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
The next chance of rain will arrive late in the week into early Saturday morning. High Surf will bring hazardous conditions to area beaches through mid morning. Skies will brighten up tomorrow with more sunshine.
Coast:
Mostly cloudy
Temps: Near 60
Lows: In the 40s.
East Bay:
Cloudy skies
Highs: Near 60
Lows: In the mid 40s.
East Bay Valleys:
Mostly cloudy
Highs: In the lower 60s
Lows: In the low 40s
North Bay Valleys:
Mostly cloudy skies
Highs: In the lower 60s
Lows: In the 40s
Peninsula:
Mostly cloudy skies
Highs: Near 60
Lows: In the mid 50s
South Bay:
A cloudy day
Highs: In the lower 60s
Lows: In the mid 40s
Thursday:
A bit sunnier Highs: 58-64
