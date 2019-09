AccuWeather Forecast: Mild Sunday evening, lots of sunshine for Labor Day

Temperatures:

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Tuesday:

Limited patchy fog along the Coast tonight; mainly clear skies for much of the Bay Area. Lows drop into the mid-50s to mid-60s.Labor Day is another day of sunny, warm weather. Expect afternoon highs to range from the upper 60s to the mid 90s.Santa RosaSan FranciscoOaklandSan JoseConcordTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Mid to Upper 50sTomorrow: Mostly SunnyHighs: Upper 60s to Lower 80sTonight: Clear SkiesLows: Mid to Upper 50sTomorrow: Sunny & WarmHighs: Mid 70s to Low 90sTonight: Clear SkiesLows: Lower 60sTomorrow: Sunny & WarmHighs: Upper 70s to Mid 80sTonight: Clear SkiesLows: Low to Mid 60sTomorrow: Sunny & HotHighs: Low to Mid 90sTonight: Clear SkiesLows: Lower 60sTomorrow: SunnyHighs: Mid 70s to Low 80sTonight: Clear SkiesLows: Upper 50s to Mid 60sTomorrow: Sunny & WarmHighs: Low 80s to Mid 90sMorning clouds to sun and a cooler afternoon on the way with highs in the mid 60s to lower 90s.