AccuWeather Forecast: Mild Sunday evening, lots of sunshine for Labor Day

Limited patchy fog along the Coast tonight; mainly clear skies for much of the Bay Area. Lows drop into the mid-50s to mid-60s.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Labor Day is another day of sunny, warm weather. Expect afternoon highs to range from the upper 60s to the mid 90s.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 89
San Francisco 70
Oakland 79
San Jose 85
Concord 92

Coast:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Lower 80s

North Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 90s

East Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Lower 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Upper 70s to Mid 80s

Inland:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Hot
Highs: Low to Mid 90s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Lower 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s

South Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 50s to Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Low 80s to Mid 90s

Tuesday:
Morning clouds to sun and a cooler afternoon on the way with highs in the mid 60s to lower 90s.

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

