AccuWeather Forecast: Mild Sunday evening, lots of sunshine for Labor Day

Limited patchy fog along the Coast tonight; mainly clear skies for much of the Bay Area. Lows drop into the mid-50s to mid-60s.
Labor Day is another day of sunny, warm weather. Expect afternoon highs to range from the upper 60s to the mid 90s.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 89
San Francisco 70
Oakland 79
San Jose 85
Concord 92
Coast:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Lower 80s
North Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 90s
East Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Lower 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Upper 70s to Mid 80s
Inland:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Hot
Highs: Low to Mid 90s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Lower 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s
South Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 50s to Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Low 80s to Mid 90s
Tuesday:
Morning clouds to sun and a cooler afternoon on the way with highs in the mid 60s to lower 90s.
