Accuweather Forecast: Mild today and tomorrow

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Cooler temperatures filling all neighborhoods now with thick fog blanketing the North Bay now through the end of the morning commute. Dress for temperatures in the lower to upper 40s.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

High clouds and sunshine fill our sky today. The clouds will be thinnest across the South Bay and thickest across the North Bay where a chance of sprinkles to light rain exists. Highs climb into the upper 50s to lower 60s this afternoon.

Dangerous surf pounds our beaches again today. Consistent waves reach 20 to 30 feet. Watch out for long run-ups and sneaker waves.
HIGH SURF ADVISORY: Today Until 5 p.m.

Our night sky features stars early then more widespread dense fog forming by tomorrow's morning commute. Lows cool into the middle 40s to lower 50s.

Wednesday:
The morning fog fades to our brightest day moving forward. Highs climb a couple degrees, lower to middle 60s.

Temperatures:
Concord: 61/49
Fremont: 62/48
Oakland: 62/50
Redwood City: 61/48
San Francisco: 60/50
San Jose: 62/47
San Rafael: 60/49
Santa Rosa: 59/48

Coast:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 58 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear Then Foggy
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Cloudy, Light Rain
Highs: 58 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear Then Foggy
Lows: 46 - 51 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 59 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear Then Foggy
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees

Inland:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 59 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear Then Foggy
Lows: 45 - 50 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 60 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear Then Foggy
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 61 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear Then Foggy
Lows: 44 - 49 Degrees


weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
