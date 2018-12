Accuweather Forecast: Mild today and tomorrow

Temperatures:

Cooler temperatures filling all neighborhoods now with thick fog blanketing the North Bay now through the end of the morning commute. Dress for temperatures in the lower to upper 40s.High clouds and sunshine fill our sky today. The clouds will be thinnest across the South Bay and thickest across the North Bay where a chance of sprinkles to light rain exists. Highs climb into the upper 50s to lower 60s this afternoon.Dangerous surf pounds our beaches again today. Consistent waves reach 20 to 30 feet. Watch out for long run-ups and sneaker waves. HIGH SURF ADVISORY : Today Until 5 p.m.Our night sky features stars early then more widespread dense fog forming by tomorrow's morning commute. Lows cool into the middle 40s to lower 50s.The morning fog fades to our brightest day moving forward. Highs climb a couple degrees, lower to middle 60s.Concord: 61/49Fremont: 62/48Oakland: 62/50Redwood City: 61/48San Francisco: 60/50San Jose: 62/47San Rafael: 60/49Santa Rosa: 59/48TODAY: Partly SunnyHighs: 58 - 60 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Clear Then FoggyLows: 47 - 52 DegreesTODAY: Cloudy, Light RainHighs: 58 - 61 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Clear Then FoggyLows: 46 - 51 DegreesTODAY: Partly SunnyHighs: 59 - 62 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Clear Then FoggyLows: 47 - 52 DegreesTODAY: Partly SunnyHighs: 59 - 62 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Clear Then FoggyLows: 45 - 50 DegreesTODAY: Partly SunnyHighs: 60 - 62 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Clear Then FoggyLows: 47 - 52 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 61 - 63 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Clear Then FoggyLows: 44 - 49 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now