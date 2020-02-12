Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Mild without record highs

The strong and warm offshore wind weakened while we slept. Expect temperatures up to 20 degrees cooler this morning, upper 30s to upper 40s.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Sunshine and a few high clouds fill our afternoon sky. The light offshore winds reverse to light onshore wind. The wind erases any chance of record warmth today. Away from the Coast highs still rise above-average levels, middle 60s to 70 degrees. The Coast and San Francisco settle into the lower 60s.

More fog creeps into our neighborhoods tonight with lows cooling further, middle 30s to middle 40s.

Thursday and Beyond:
Highs fluctuate 2 to 4 degrees each day but stay at or above average. Clouds increase through Sunday and culminate with a chance of rain Sunday. Still not a good enough chance for a Storm Impact Scale.

Temperatures:
Concord: 68/41
Fremont: 66/40
Oakland: 64/44
Redwood City: 66/39
San Francisco: 62/46
San Jose: 68/43
San Rafael: 65/44
Santa Rosa: 70/37

Coast:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 59 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Increasing Fog
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 65 - 70 Degrees
TONIGHT: Increasing Fog
Lows: 36 - 41 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 64 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 40 - 45 Degrees

Inland East Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 66 - 69 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 37 - 42 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 63 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 39 - 44 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 66 - 68 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 40 - 44 Degrees

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areaaccuweatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
VIDEO: Gun put to man's head in brazen daylight armed robbery
Bay Area mom and daughter cleared from coronavirus quarantine
Oakland apartment tenants on strike, refuse to pay rent
Here's how unaffiliated CA voters could influence outcome of primary
Bernie Sanders projected to win New Hampshire primary
Poodle perfection: Siba wins best in show at Westminster
2 women sought in robbery of men they met at LA restaurant
Show More
East Bay girl nearly paralyzed by rare disease released from hospital
Trump aims to end student loan forgiveness program
Video: Watch as sting nabs contractors for lack of licenses, illegal bids
'It's a big fat rat': District working to fix rodent problem at Oakland school
Andrew Yang, Michael Bennet end 2020 presidential campaigns
More TOP STORIES News