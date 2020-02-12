AccuWeather forecast: Mild without record highs

The strong and warm offshore wind weakened while we slept. Expect temperatures up to 20 degrees cooler this morning, upper 30s to upper 40s.
Sunshine and a few high clouds fill our afternoon sky. The light offshore winds reverse to light onshore wind. The wind erases any chance of record warmth today. Away from the Coast highs still rise above-average levels, middle 60s to 70 degrees. The Coast and San Francisco settle into the lower 60s.
More fog creeps into our neighborhoods tonight with lows cooling further, middle 30s to middle 40s.
Thursday and Beyond:
Highs fluctuate 2 to 4 degrees each day but stay at or above average. Clouds increase through Sunday and culminate with a chance of rain Sunday. Still not a good enough chance for a Storm Impact Scale.
Temperatures:
Concord: 68/41
Fremont: 66/40
Oakland: 64/44
Redwood City: 66/39
San Francisco: 62/46
San Jose: 68/43
San Rafael: 65/44
Santa Rosa: 70/37
Coast:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 59 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Increasing Fog
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 65 - 70 Degrees
TONIGHT: Increasing Fog
Lows: 36 - 41 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 64 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 40 - 45 Degrees
Inland East Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 66 - 69 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 37 - 42 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 63 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 39 - 44 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 66 - 68 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 40 - 44 Degrees
