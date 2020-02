AccuWeather forecast: Mild without record highs

Temperatures:

The strong and warm offshore wind weakened while we slept. Expect temperatures up to 20 degrees cooler this morning, upper 30s to upper 40s.Sunshine and a few high clouds fill our afternoon sky. The light offshore winds reverse to light onshore wind. The wind erases any chance of record warmth today. Away from the Coast highs still rise above-average levels, middle 60s to 70 degrees. The Coast and San Francisco settle into the lower 60s.More fog creeps into our neighborhoods tonight with lows cooling further, middle 30s to middle 40s.Highs fluctuate 2 to 4 degrees each day but stay at or above average. Clouds increase through Sunday and culminate with a chance of rain Sunday. Still not a good enough chance for a Storm Impact Scale Concord: 68/41Fremont: 66/40Oakland: 64/44Redwood City: 66/39San Francisco: 62/46San Jose: 68/43San Rafael: 65/44Santa Rosa: 70/37TODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 59 - 61 DegreesTONIGHT: Increasing FogLows: 43 - 48 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 65 - 70 DegreesTONIGHT: Increasing FogLows: 36 - 41 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 64 - 66 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 40 - 45 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 66 - 69 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 37 - 42 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 63 - 66 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 39 - 44 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 66 - 68 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 40 - 44 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now