AccuWeather forecast: Milder and brighter today, chance of showers this weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We begin this morning mostly cloudy and dry with a few isolated areas of fog in our North Bay Valleys. Prepare for temperatures in the middle 40s to middle 50s.
Increasing sunshine and milder temperatures spread across our neighborhoods today. Highs climb into the lower to middle 60s along the Coast and into the Bay with middle to upper 60s Inland.
A mainly clear and cooler tonight with a few areas of fog in the North Bay Valleys. Lows dip into the middle 30s to middle 40s.
Wednesday and Beyond:
Sunshine continues Wednesday and Thursday but a dry cold front reduces our highs a couple degrees.
Expect even cooler weather this weekend with a chance of light showers both days.
Temperatures:
Concord: 67/44
Fremont: 64/44
Oakland: 64/46
Redwood City: 64/43
San Francisco: 61/46
San Jose: 66/46
San Rafael: 64/43
Santa Rosa: 66/39
Coast
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 59 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees
North Bay
TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers
Highs: 63 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 38 - 43 Degrees
East Bay
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 63 - 65 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 44 - 48 Degrees
The East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 64 - 69 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 42 - 47 Degrees
Peninsula
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 62 - 65 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees
South Bay
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 65 - 68 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 43 - 47 Degrees
