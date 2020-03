AccuWeather forecast: Milder and brighter today, chance of showers this weekend

Temperatures:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We begin this morning mostly cloudy and dry with a few isolated areas of fog in our North Bay Valleys. Prepare for temperatures in the middle 40s to middle 50s.Increasing sunshine and milder temperatures spread across our neighborhoods today. Highs climb into the lower to middle 60s along the Coast and into the Bay with middle to upper 60s Inland.A mainly clear and cooler tonight with a few areas of fog in the North Bay Valleys. Lows dip into the middle 30s to middle 40s.Sunshine continues Wednesday and Thursday but a dry cold front reduces our highs a couple degrees.Expect even cooler weather this weekend with a chance of light showers both days.Concord: 67/44Fremont: 64/44Oakland: 64/46Redwood City: 64/43San Francisco: 61/46San Jose: 66/46San Rafael: 64/43Santa Rosa: 66/39TODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 59 - 61 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly ClearLows: 43 - 48 DegreesTODAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated ShowersHighs: 63 - 66 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly ClearLows: 38 - 43 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 63 - 65 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly ClearLows: 44 - 48 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 64 - 69 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly ClearLows: 42 - 47 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 62 - 65 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly ClearLows: 43 - 48 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 65 - 68 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly ClearLows: 43 - 47 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now