We step outside into one of our mildest mornings this week. Morning commute temperatures range from the upper 50s to upper 60s. Isolated areas of drizzle are possible.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Clouds return to the Coast and stick there for the remainder of the day. Highs continue slipping backward to near season levels, middle 60s at the Coast to upper 80s Inland.
Clouds march east overnight and spread patches of drizzle during the morning commute. Low temperatures turn cooler with middle 50s to lower 60s.
Friday:
Our weather pattern holds steady tomorrow with a minor warming trend for the holiday weekend.
Temperatures:
Concord: 86/61
Fremont: 76/61
Oakland: 72/60
Redwood City: 76/61
San Francisco: 68/59
San Jose: 81/60
San Rafael: 77/56
Santa Rosa: 81/55
Coast:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 62 - 65 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Mist & Drizzle
Lows: 56 - 59 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 77 - 82 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Patchy Drizzle
Lows: 55 - 59 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 69 - 76 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Patchy Drizzle
Lows: 57 - 61 Degrees
Inland:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 82 - 88 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 58 - 63 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 71 - 77 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Patchy Drizzle
Lows: 56 - 61 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 76 - 83 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 56 - 61 Degrees
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather Forecast: Mildest morning to coolest afternoon
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More