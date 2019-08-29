Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Mildest morning to coolest afternoon

We step outside into one of our mildest mornings this week. Morning commute temperatures range from the upper 50s to upper 60s. Isolated areas of drizzle are possible.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Clouds return to the Coast and stick there for the remainder of the day. Highs continue slipping backward to near season levels, middle 60s at the Coast to upper 80s Inland.

Clouds march east overnight and spread patches of drizzle during the morning commute. Low temperatures turn cooler with middle 50s to lower 60s.

Friday:
Our weather pattern holds steady tomorrow with a minor warming trend for the holiday weekend.

Temperatures:
Concord: 86/61
Fremont: 76/61
Oakland: 72/60
Redwood City: 76/61
San Francisco: 68/59
San Jose: 81/60
San Rafael: 77/56
Santa Rosa: 81/55

Coast:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 62 - 65 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Mist & Drizzle
Lows: 56 - 59 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 77 - 82 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Patchy Drizzle
Lows: 55 - 59 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 69 - 76 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Patchy Drizzle
Lows: 57 - 61 Degrees

Inland:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 82 - 88 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 58 - 63 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 71 - 77 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Patchy Drizzle
Lows: 56 - 61 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 76 - 83 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 56 - 61 Degrees

