Accuweather Forecast: Mildest today, rain tomorrow

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

We begin today milder and end today with our warmest highs this week.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Temperatures during the morning commute stretch from the middle 40s to middle 50s. Watch out for scattered dense fog and mist. Our sky becomes partly cloudy this afternoon and fills with highs in the lower to middle 60s.

Dangerous surf still raking our beaches today. Consistent waves reach 15 to 25 feet with a rogue wave climbing to 30 feet. Watch out for long run-ups and sneaker waves.
HIGH SURF ADVISORY: Until 3 a.m. Thursday

Our sky remains partly cloudy tonight with patchy dense fog and slightly cooler temperatures.

Thursday:
Increasing clouds throughout the day tomorrow. This shaves a few degrees from our high temperatures. Steady rain moves into the North Bay during the evening hours and spreads south and weakens overnight. The storm ranks 1-Light on our exclusive Storm Impact Scale.

Temperatures:
Concord: 63/44
Fremont: 64/45
Oakland: 64/46
Redwood City: 63/41
San Francisco: 62/49
San Jose: 65/44
San Rafael: 63/44
Santa Rosa: 64/43

Coast:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 61 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 45 - 50 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 62 - 65 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 62 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 44 - 49 Degrees

Inland:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 62 - 65 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 41 - 46 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 62 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 41 - 47 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 63 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 41 - 46 Degrees


WEATHER
