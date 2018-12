Accuweather Forecast: Mildest today, rain tomorrow

Temperatures:

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

We begin today milder and end today with our warmest highs this week.Temperatures during the morning commute stretch from the middle 40s to middle 50s. Watch out for scattered dense fog and mist. Our sky becomes partly cloudy this afternoon and fills with highs in the lower to middle 60s.Dangerous surf still raking our beaches today. Consistent waves reach 15 to 25 feet with a rogue wave climbing to 30 feet. Watch out for long run-ups and sneaker waves. HIGH SURF ADVISORY : Until 3 a.m. ThursdayOur sky remains partly cloudy tonight with patchy dense fog and slightly cooler temperatures.Increasing clouds throughout the day tomorrow. This shaves a few degrees from our high temperatures. Steady rain moves into the North Bay during the evening hours and spreads south and weakens overnight. The storm ranks 1-Light on our exclusive Storm Impact Scale.Concord: 63/44Fremont: 64/45Oakland: 64/46Redwood City: 63/41San Francisco: 62/49San Jose: 65/44San Rafael: 63/44Santa Rosa: 64/43TODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 61 - 63 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 45 - 50 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 62 - 65 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 43 - 48 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 62 - 64 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 44 - 49 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 62 - 65 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 41 - 46 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 62 - 64 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 41 - 47 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 63 - 66 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 41 - 46 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now