AccuWeather Forecast: Minor cooling this week climaxes this weekend

We begin this morning with increasing clouds and cooler conditions. Lows dip into the lower 50s to lower 60s during the morning commute.Expect the clouds to return to the Coast late this morning and remain there the rest of today. Highs range from the middle 60s at the Coast to middle 90s Inland.Expect tomorrow morning to mirror what you experience this morning.Afternoon temperatures drop 2 to 4 more degrees the next couple of days then remain steady through the weekend.Dorian to move north and slowly weaken as it hugs the Southeast Coast through Friday evening.Concord: 92/62Fremont: 82/61Oakland: 77/60Redwood City: 84/62San Francisco: 71/58San Jose: 86/61San Rafael: 86/57Santa Rosa: 90/54TODAY: Afternoon CloudsHighs: 65 - 70 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 56 - 59 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 77 - 83 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 58 - 62 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 88 - 94 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 59 - 64 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 85 - 90 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 53 - 58 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 76 - 84 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 58 - 63 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 82 - 88 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 58 - 62 Degrees