AccuWeather Forecast: Minor cooling to begin near coast, bay tomorrow

It'll be warm today in the Bay Area, with poor air quality due to the wildfires burning up north.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Thursday night will be mostly clear inland, with areas of fog near the coast and bay. Overnight lows will be mainly in the mid to upper 50s.



Friday will be mostly sunny and warm inland, but minor cooling will begin near the coast and bay. Highs will range from near 60 at the coast to upper 70s near the bay to mid 90s in the warmest inland areas. Further cooling will take place over the weekend, as temperatures return to a close-to-average range. Also, despite the presence of lingering smoke and haze, air quality will improve over the next two days.

SPARE THE AIR: Today
FIRE WEATHER WATCH: Thursday 2 p.m. - Saturday 11 p.m.

Today's Temperatures
Concord 96
Oakland 74
Redwood City 80
San Francisco 66
San Jose 86
Santa Rosa 90

Coast:
Tonight: Areas of Fog
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Low 60s

North Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid 80s to Low 90s

East Bay:
Tonight: Areas of Fog
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s

Inland:

Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid 90s


Peninsula:
Tonight: Areas of Fog
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Near 80

South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny and Warm
Highs: Mid 80s to Low 90s

Looking ahead to Saturday
Mostly Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Near 60 Coast to Low 90s Inland

