AccuWeather Forecast: Minor heat easing, climbing humidity

Low and high clouds encroach upon our commute this morning. Temperatures range from the middle 50s to middle 60s.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast
Low clouds return to the Coast quickly today while increasing high clouds take over as humidity increases from the remnants of Tropical Storm Ivo. Jellyfish clouds become more likely today and tomorrow. A random dry thunderstorm is possible but more likely well north and east of our neighborhoods.
Highs stretch from the upper 60s along the Coast to upper 90s Inland.
A healthier mixture of low and high clouds takes over tonight with even milder lows and higher humidity.
Wednesday:
Highs drop another 2 to 6 degrees but the mugginess continues.
Temperatures:
Concord: 96/63
Fremont: 86/62
Oakland: 81/60
Redwood City: 88/63
San Francisco: 74/59
San Jose: 91/64
San Rafael: 88/60
Santa Rosa: 93/55
Coast:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 67 - 72 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 54 - 59 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 88 - 93 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 55 - 60 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 81 - 86 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 58 - 63 Degrees
Inland:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 93 - 98 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 63 - 68 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 80 - 88 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 58 - 63 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 86 - 93 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 60 - 65 Degrees
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather Forecast: Minor heat easing, climbing humidity
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News