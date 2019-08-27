Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Minor heat easing, climbing humidity

Low and high clouds encroach upon our commute this morning. Temperatures range from the middle 50s to middle 60s.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast

Low clouds return to the Coast quickly today while increasing high clouds take over as humidity increases from the remnants of Tropical Storm Ivo. Jellyfish clouds become more likely today and tomorrow. A random dry thunderstorm is possible but more likely well north and east of our neighborhoods.
Highs stretch from the upper 60s along the Coast to upper 90s Inland.

A healthier mixture of low and high clouds takes over tonight with even milder lows and higher humidity.

Wednesday:
Highs drop another 2 to 6 degrees but the mugginess continues.

Temperatures:
Concord: 96/63
Fremont: 86/62
Oakland: 81/60
Redwood City: 88/63
San Francisco: 74/59
San Jose: 91/64
San Rafael: 88/60
Santa Rosa: 93/55

Coast:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 67 - 72 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 54 - 59 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 88 - 93 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 55 - 60 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 81 - 86 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 58 - 63 Degrees

Inland:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 93 - 98 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 63 - 68 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 80 - 88 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 58 - 63 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 86 - 93 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 60 - 65 Degrees

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areacloudyaccuweatherrainforecast
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SF police chief formally apologizes to LGBTQ community
Canvassing efforts by U.S. Census Bureau causes concern for immigrant communities
SFPD sergeant under investigation in false fire alarm incident
Milpitas police release photos of jewelry store robbery suspects
Legendary Bay Area radio station KFOG says 'rock on' and 'goodbye'
Behind the scenes at Warriors' Chase Center
House of Aloha Hawaii permanently closes with investigation underway
Show More
4-year-old has Costco-themed birthday party of his dreams
Union City recycling center struggles to find buyers amid China trade war
World leaders offering help as Amazon rainforest continues to burn
Witness describes watching car run over suspect detained by SFPD
15-year-old recovering after rattlesnake bite in Walnut Creek
More TOP STORIES News