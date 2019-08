AccuWeather Forecast: Minor heat easing, climbing humidity

Temperatures:

Low and high clouds encroach upon our commute this morning. Temperatures range from the middle 50s to middle 60s.Low clouds return to the Coast quickly today while increasing high clouds take over as humidity increases from the remnants of Tropical Storm Ivo. Jellyfish clouds become more likely today and tomorrow. A random dry thunderstorm is possible but more likely well north and east of our neighborhoods.Highs stretch from the upper 60s along the Coast to upper 90s Inland.A healthier mixture of low and high clouds takes over tonight with even milder lows and higher humidity.Highs drop another 2 to 6 degrees but the mugginess continues.Concord: 96/63Fremont: 86/62Oakland: 81/60Redwood City: 88/63San Francisco: 74/59San Jose: 91/64San Rafael: 88/60Santa Rosa: 93/55TODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 67 - 72 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 54 - 59 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 88 - 93 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 55 - 60 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 81 - 86 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 58 - 63 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 93 - 98 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 63 - 68 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 80 - 88 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 58 - 63 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 86 - 93 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 60 - 65 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now