Accuweather Forecast: Moderate to heavy downpours overnight

Friday night will become increasingly cloudy, with rain arriving just before midnight. We can expect moderate to heavy downpours overnight and into the early morning hours.
This is a moderate storm, ranking 2 on the Storm Impact Scale. Morning lows will be mainly in the upper 40s.
Saturday will begin with widespread rain in the morning, which will give way to scattered showers by afternoon. Highs will range from mid-50s at the coast to around 60 near the bay and inland.
Showers will linger into Sunday, followed by dry weather on Monday; but another level 2 storm will move into the area late Tuesday into Wednesday.
Looking ahead to Sunday:
Scattered Showers
Highs: Mid 50s Coast to Near 60 Inland
Temperatures:
Concord 57
Oakland 58
Redwood City 58
San Francisco 56
San Jose 62
Santa Rosa 57
Coast:
Tonight: Rain Overnight
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: AM Rain/PM Showers
Highs: Mid 50s
North Bay:
Tonight: Rain Overnight
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: AM Rain/PM Showers
Highs: Upper 50s
East Bay:
Tonight: Rain Overnight
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: AM Rain/PM Showers
Highs: Upper 50s to Near 60
Inland:
Tonight: Rain Overnight
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: AM Rain/PM Showers
Highs: Upper 50s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Rain Overnight
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: AM Rain/PM Showers
Highs: Upper 50s to Near 60
South Bay:
Tonight: Rain Overnight
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: AM Rain/PM Showers
Highs: Low 60s
