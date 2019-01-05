WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Moderate to heavy rain all day

Scattered downpours and gusty winds will linger before midnight with a storm that ranks 2, a moderate storm on the Storm Impact Scale. After midnight expect the showers and winds to really die down. Lows drop into the upper 30s to upper 40s.

Our next storm is arriving today. This storm ranks a 3, a strong storm, on the Storm Impact Scale. Expect heavy rain and strong winds gusting over 40 mph in the afternoon and evening. Minor flooding and downed trees can be expected. It's a soggy day with many spots getting close, if not over and inch of rain. Highs are mainly in the mid 50s.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 56
San Francisco 57
Oakland 57
San Jose 58
Concord 57

Coast:
Tonight: Scattered Showers Early
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Wet & Windy
Highs: Mid 50s

North Bay:
Tonight: Scattered Showers Early
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Wet & Windy
Highs: Mid 50s

East Bay:
Tonight: Scattered Showers Early
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Wet & Windy
Highs: Mid 50s

Inland:
Tonight: Scattered Showers Early
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Wet & Windy
Highs: Mid 50s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Scattered Showers Early
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Wet & Windy
Highs: Mid 50s

South Bay:
Tonight: Scattered Showers Early
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Wet & Windy
Highs: Mid 50s

Monday:
A lingering shower is possible in the morning. Otherwise it is a mostly cloudy day with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
