Accuweather Forecast: Moderate to heavy rain all day

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=5022098" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Scattered downpours and gusty winds will linger before midnight with a storm that ranks 2, a moderate storm on the Storm Impact Scale. After midnight expect the showers and winds to really die down. Lows drop into the upper 30s to upper 40s.