AccuWeather Forecast: Modest warming begins today

Weekend:

Temperatures:

Coast

East Bay

East Bay Valleys

North Bay Valleys

Peninsula

South Bay

Clouds are rolling back over our neighborhoods this morning. Watch out for patchy light drizzle with heavier drizzle and fog near the coast. Temperatures settle into the middle 50s to lower 60s.Clouds retreat to the coast just a bit faster today where they keep the sky partly sunny. Highs rebound back to average levels, lower to middle 60s along the coast and San Francisco with lower to upper 70s across the Bay and lower to upper 80s Inland. Breezes remain brisk from the Golden Gate Bridge through the Delta but less aggressive elsewhere.Clouds increase tonight with lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.Warmest days during this 7 day forecast arrive this weekend. Highs climb 2 to 8 degrees above today's levels which puts them warmer than average. Also, look for more sunshine away from the coast.Concord:Fremont:Oakland:Redwood City:San Francisco:San Jose:San Rafael:Santa Rosa:TODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 62 - 65 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy, Patchy Drizzle & FogLows: 53 - 57 DegreesTODAY: Becoming SunnyHighs: 71 - 77 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 56 - 59 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 84 - 93 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 57 - 62 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 79 - 87 Degrees (South to North)TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 53 - 58 DegreesTODAY: Sunny AfternoonHighs: 71 - 78 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 55 - 59 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 77 - 86 Degrees (north to south)TONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 55 - 59 Degrees