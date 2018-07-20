AccuWeather Forecast: Monsoon moisture brings high clouds, humidity

Coast:

The monsoon moisture is adding more high clouds to our area and humidity and it will remain that way Friday night. The fog near the coast will expand over the bay by morning. Saturday afternoon, the muggy weather leaves so we are back to the typical summer pattern of coastal clouds and inland sun.ConcordOaklandRedwood CitySan FranciscoSan JoseSanta RosaTonight: Foggy & HumidLows: Mid to Upper 50sTomorrow: Partly CloudyHighs: Low to Mid 60sTonight: Patchy Fog & High CloudsLows: Low to Mid 50sTomorrow: Sunshine & Few High CloudsHighs: Low to Mid 80sTonight: High Clouds & Patchy FogLows: Upper 50s to Low 60sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Mid 70s to Low 80sTonight: Humid With High CloudsLows: Low to Mid 60sTomorrow: Sunny & WarmHighs: Mid 80s to Low 90sTonight: Humid with High CloudsLows: Upper 50s to Low 60sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Mid 70s to Mid 80sTonight: Humid with High CloudsLows: Low to Mid 60sTomorrow: Sunny SkiesHighs: Mid 80s to Low 90sThe pattern will hold steady on Sunday so expect a wide range of temperatures again.Highs: Low 60s to Low 90s