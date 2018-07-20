WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Monsoon moisture brings high clouds, humidity

The monsoon moisture is adding more high clouds to our area and humidity and it will remain that way Friday night. The fog near the coast will expand over the bay by morning. Saturday afternoon, the muggy weather leaves so we are back to the typical summer pattern of coastal clouds and inland sun.

Concord 88
Oakland 74
Redwood City 80
San Francisco 69
San Jose 84
Santa Rosa 84

Coast:
Tonight: Foggy & Humid
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low to Mid 60s

North Bay:
Tonight: Patchy Fog & High Clouds
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunshine & Few High Clouds
Highs: Low to Mid 80s

East Bay:
Tonight: High Clouds & Patchy Fog
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s

Inland:
Tonight: Humid With High Clouds
Lows: Low to Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid 80s to Low 90s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Humid with High Clouds
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s to Mid 80s

South Bay:
Tonight: Humid with High Clouds
Lows: Low to Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny Skies
Highs: Mid 80s to Low 90s

Sunday:
The pattern will hold steady on Sunday so expect a wide range of temperatures again.

Highs: Low 60s to Low 90s

