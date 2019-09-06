Tonight will become increasingly cloudy, especially near the coast, with overnight lows mainly in the mid to upper 50s.
VIDEO: Weather Anchor Christian Spencer has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Tomorrow will be partly cloudy early, with sunnier skies by midday. Highs will range from mid 60s at the coast to upper 80s inland. The weekend will bring a partly cloudy, breezy, and cooler pattern, with afternoon highs ranging from low 60s at the coast to low and mid 80s inland; but we can expect a gradual warming trend early next week.
Looking ahead to Saturday:
Partly Cloudy/Breezy & Cooler
Highs: Low 60s Coast to Mid 80s Inland
Temperatures:
Concord: 89
Oakland: 74
Redwood City: 78
San Francisco: 68
San Jose: 82
Santa Rosa: 87
Coast
Tonight: Becoming Mostly Cloudy Overnight
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Lingering Low Clouds
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
East Bay
Tonight: Increasing Clouds Overnight
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s
East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Partly Cloudy Overnight
Lows: Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Upper 80s
North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Partly Cloudy Overnight
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Lower to Upper 80s
Peninsula
Tonight: Increasing Clouds Overnight
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s
South Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy Overnight
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 80s
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather Forecast: More cloud cover near coast tonight
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News