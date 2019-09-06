Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: More cloud cover near coast tonight

Tonight will become increasingly cloudy, especially near the coast, with overnight lows mainly in the mid to upper 50s.




VIDEO: Weather Anchor Christian Spencer has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy early, with sunnier skies by midday. Highs will range from mid 60s at the coast to upper 80s inland. The weekend will bring a partly cloudy, breezy, and cooler pattern, with afternoon highs ranging from low 60s at the coast to low and mid 80s inland; but we can expect a gradual warming trend early next week.

Looking ahead to Saturday:
Partly Cloudy/Breezy & Cooler
Highs: Low 60s Coast to Mid 80s Inland

Temperatures:
Concord: 89
Oakland: 74
Redwood City: 78
San Francisco: 68
San Jose: 82
Santa Rosa: 87

Coast
Tonight: Becoming Mostly Cloudy Overnight
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Lingering Low Clouds
Highs: Low to Mid 60s

East Bay
Tonight: Increasing Clouds Overnight
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s

East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Partly Cloudy Overnight
Lows: Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Upper 80s

North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Partly Cloudy Overnight
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Lower to Upper 80s

Peninsula
Tonight: Increasing Clouds Overnight
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s

South Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy Overnight
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 80s

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areacloudyaccuweatherrainforecast
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What's next for the Ghost Ship case? Retrial scenarios and civil suit
Mother of Ghost Ship fire victim upset after acquittal, mistrial
Ghost Ship fire trial defense reveals why 3 jurors were dismissed
Owner of dive boat where 34 died seeks to head off lawsuits
Ghost Ship Fire Verdict: Max Harris acquitted, hung jury for Derick Almena
Ghost Ship Verdict: Defense attorneys take aim at city of Oakland
Remembering the Oakland Ghost Ship Fire victims
Show More
Bay Area residents choosing prefab homes to save time and money
'American Idol' auditions coming to San Jose
Authorities arrest suspect in Merced County officer-involved shooting
TIMELINE: How the Ghost Ship fire investigation unfolded
CEO, doctors arrested in kickback and medicare fraud scheme
More TOP STORIES News