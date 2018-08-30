AccuWeather Forecast: More clouds across Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --On Thursday night, low clouds will expand from the coast across the bay and locally inland. Overnight lows will be mainly in the mid to upper 50s.
VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast
Friday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs ranging from mid 60s at the coast to upper 80s inland. This warmer pattern will continue through Labor Day Weekend, with inland highs in the low 90s on Sunday and Monday; but minor cooling will occur after Labor Day.
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
Today's Temperatures
Concord 87
Oakland 73
Redwood City 76
San Francisco 70
San Jose 79
Santa Rosa 85
Coast
Tonight: Widespread Low Clouds
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s
East Bay:
Tonight: Increasing Low Clouds
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
East Bay Inland:
Tonight: Patchy Low Clouds
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Upper 80s
North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Patchy Low Clouds
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: :Low 80s to Near 90
Peninsula:
Tonight: Increasing Low Clouds
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s
South Bay:
Tonight: Patchy Low clouds
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Upper 70s to Mid 80s
Saturday:
Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Mid 60s to Upper 80s
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!