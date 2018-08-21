AccuWeather Forecast: More cooling, clean air continues today

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Good Morning! We begin today with a high frizz factor as many areas deal with drizzle throughout the morning commute. Dress for temperatures in the middle to upper 50s.
The deeper and moister marine layer hides the clouds through the morning hours. Look for increasing sunshine this afternoon, even some pockets at the Coast. Temperatures continue to cool but just a few degrees this afternoon, definitely not as dramatic as yesterday. Highs range from the upper 50s at the Coast to lower 80s Inland.
Clouds and cool weather return tonight. Lows dip into the middle to upper 50s with less widespread drizzle for the morning commute.
Today's Temperatures
Concord: 83/59
Fremont: 74/59
Oakland: 67/58
Redwood City: 74/58
San Francisco: 61/56
San Jose: 78/58
San Rafael: 74/56
Santa Rosa: 81/53
Coast:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 58 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy & Drizzle
Lows: 53 - 58 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 74 - 81 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Patchy Drizzle
Lows: 52 - 57 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 67 - 74 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Patchy Drizzle
Lows: 56 - 59 Degrees
Inland:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 80 - 85 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 55 - 59 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 67 - 74 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Patchy Drizzle
Lows: 54 - 58 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 74 - 80 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 54 - 59 Degrees
Looking ahead to Wednesday:
Our pattern remains locked in. In fact, I don't see any wild temperature swings for the next several days.
