AccuWeather Forecast: More cooling, clean air continues today

Good Morning! We begin today with a high frizz factor as many areas deal with drizzle throughout the morning commute. Dress for temperatures in the middle to upper 50s.The deeper and moister marine layer hides the clouds through the morning hours. Look for increasing sunshine this afternoon, even some pockets at the Coast. Temperatures continue to cool but just a few degrees this afternoon, definitely not as dramatic as yesterday. Highs range from the upper 50s at the Coast to lower 80s Inland.Clouds and cool weather return tonight. Lows dip into the middle to upper 50s with less widespread drizzle for the morning commute.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now Concord: 83/59Fremont: 74/59Oakland: 67/58Redwood City: 74/58San Francisco: 61/56San Jose: 78/58San Rafael: 74/56Santa Rosa: 81/53TODAY: Partly SunnyHighs: 58 - 62 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy & DrizzleLows: 53 - 58 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 74 - 81 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy, Patchy DrizzleLows: 52 - 57 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 67 - 74 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy, Patchy DrizzleLows: 56 - 59 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 80 - 85 DegreesTONIGHT: CloudyLows: 55 - 59 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 67 - 74 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy, Patchy DrizzleLows: 54 - 58 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 74 - 80 DegreesTONIGHT: CloudyLows: 54 - 59 DegreesOur pattern remains locked in. In fact, I don't see any wild temperature swings for the next several days.