AccuWeather Forecast: More cooling coming

Drier air moved into our neighborhoods last night. The likelihood of mist and drizzle is just about nonexistent away from the Coast during our morning commute and not much there either. Cooler temps in the lower to upper 50s take hold.Expect more sunshine today that cooler air tempers. Highs cool a couple more degrees compared to yesterday. This leaves us below average again. A broad range of highs develop this afternoon, low 60s at the Coast to middle 80s Inland.A combination of clouds and stars tonight with similar lows.Similar conditions develop tomorrow. Another push of cooler air arrives Saturday. I'm watching a slight chance of morning drizzle to a light shower across the North Bay.High temperatures quickly rebound to average summer levels Sunday.Concord: 83/60Fremont: 73/58Oakland: 70/58Redwood City: 74/58San Francisco: 64/56San Jose: 77/58San Rafael: 78/56Santa Rosa: 83/52TODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 61 - 63 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 54 - 58 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 68 - 73 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 56 - 59 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 79 - 86 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 56 - 60 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 78 - 83 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 52 - 56 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 68 - 74 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 55 - 58 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 74 - 79 Degrees (north to south)TONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 54 - 59 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now