Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: More cooling coming

Drier air moved into our neighborhoods last night. The likelihood of mist and drizzle is just about nonexistent away from the Coast during our morning commute and not much there either. Cooler temps in the lower to upper 50s take hold.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Expect more sunshine today that cooler air tempers. Highs cool a couple more degrees compared to yesterday. This leaves us below average again. A broad range of highs develop this afternoon, low 60s at the Coast to middle 80s Inland.

A combination of clouds and stars tonight with similar lows.

Friday - Sunday:
Similar conditions develop tomorrow. Another push of cooler air arrives Saturday. I'm watching a slight chance of morning drizzle to a light shower across the North Bay.
High temperatures quickly rebound to average summer levels Sunday.

Temperatures:
Concord: 83/60
Fremont: 73/58
Oakland: 70/58
Redwood City: 74/58
San Francisco: 64/56
San Jose: 77/58
San Rafael: 78/56
Santa Rosa: 83/52

Coast:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 61 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 54 - 58 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 68 - 73 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 56 - 59 Degrees

East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 79 - 86 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 56 - 60 Degrees

North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 78 - 83 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 52 - 56 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 68 - 74 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 55 - 58 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 74 - 79 Degrees (north to south)
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 54 - 59 Degrees

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areacloudyaccuweatherrainforecast
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: 1 dead, 2 hospitalized after crash on NB Hwy 101 in San Jose
A look at NorCal's first (legal) tiny house community
Bay Area Housing Crisis: First time home buyer tips
Riders quit SoulCycle in SF after concerns of connection to Trump fundraiser
4 dead, 2 injured in series of Orange County stabbings
Swalwell hosts emotional town hall on gun control in Hayward
Sellout crowd expected during rodeo weekend in Gilroy
Show More
Employees at Walmart Corporate offices in San Bruno stage walkout
Crews stop forward progress of 58-acre fire in Oakley
How can you afford a down payment?
Police arrest suspect in deadly Livermore shooting
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Bay Area housing crisis in '80s
More TOP STORIES News