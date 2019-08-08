AccuWeather Forecast: More cooling coming

Drier air moved into our neighborhoods last night. The likelihood of mist and drizzle is just about nonexistent away from the Coast during our morning commute and not much there either. Cooler temps in the lower to upper 50s take hold.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Expect more sunshine today that cooler air tempers. Highs cool a couple more degrees compared to yesterday. This leaves us below average again. A broad range of highs develop this afternoon, low 60s at the Coast to middle 80s Inland.
A combination of clouds and stars tonight with similar lows.
Friday - Sunday:
Similar conditions develop tomorrow. Another push of cooler air arrives Saturday. I'm watching a slight chance of morning drizzle to a light shower across the North Bay.
High temperatures quickly rebound to average summer levels Sunday.
Temperatures:
Concord: 83/60
Fremont: 73/58
Oakland: 70/58
Redwood City: 74/58
San Francisco: 64/56
San Jose: 77/58
San Rafael: 78/56
Santa Rosa: 83/52
Coast:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 61 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 54 - 58 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 68 - 73 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 56 - 59 Degrees
East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 79 - 86 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 56 - 60 Degrees
North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 78 - 83 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 52 - 56 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 68 - 74 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 55 - 58 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 74 - 79 Degrees (north to south)
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 54 - 59 Degrees
