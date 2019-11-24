Weather

AccuWeather forecast: More dry weather ahead

More dry weather is on tap to finish out the weekend. Afternoon highs will be 5-10 degrees warmer than November standards with plenty of sunshine.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Tomorrow winds turn gusty as a brief offshore flow sets up. Gusty north winds arrive in the hills Monday morning. These winds will travel from north to south into the evening.

Tuesday and beyond, a major pattern shift will occur with wet and cold days replacing our dry pattern.

Highs: 64-70.

Monday:
Gusty offshore winds developing in the higher elevations.
Highs: 58-68.

Temperatures
Concord: 44/70
Fremont: 46/66
Redwood City: 48/66
San Francisco: 50/66
San Jose: 45/67

Coast:
TODAY: Sunny & pleasant.
Highs: In the low to mid 60s.
TONIGHT: Clear.
Lows: In the 40s.

East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny skies.
Highs: In the mid 60s.
TONIGHT: Clear.
Lows: In the 40s.

East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny & mild.
Highs: Near70.
TONIGHT: Cool.
Lows: In the 40s.

North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny skies.
Highs: Near 70.
TONIGHT: Clear & cool.
Lows: In the 40s.

Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny & cool.
HIGHS: In the mid 60s.
TONIGHT: Clear & cool.
Lows: In the 40s.

South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & mild.
Highs: In the upper 60s.
TONIGHT Clear skies.
Lows: In the 40s.

