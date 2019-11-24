More dry weather is on tap to finish out the weekend. Afternoon highs will be 5-10 degrees warmer than November standards with plenty of sunshine.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Tomorrow winds turn gusty as a brief offshore flow sets up. Gusty north winds arrive in the hills Monday morning. These winds will travel from north to south into the evening.
Tuesday and beyond, a major pattern shift will occur with wet and cold days replacing our dry pattern.
Highs: 64-70.
Monday:
Gusty offshore winds developing in the higher elevations.
Highs: 58-68.
Temperatures
Concord: 44/70
Fremont: 46/66
Redwood City: 48/66
San Francisco: 50/66
San Jose: 45/67
Coast:
TODAY: Sunny & pleasant.
Highs: In the low to mid 60s.
TONIGHT: Clear.
Lows: In the 40s.
East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny skies.
Highs: In the mid 60s.
TONIGHT: Clear.
Lows: In the 40s.
East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny & mild.
Highs: Near70.
TONIGHT: Cool.
Lows: In the 40s.
North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny skies.
Highs: Near 70.
TONIGHT: Clear & cool.
Lows: In the 40s.
Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny & cool.
HIGHS: In the mid 60s.
TONIGHT: Clear & cool.
Lows: In the 40s.
South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & mild.
Highs: In the upper 60s.
TONIGHT Clear skies.
Lows: In the 40s.
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather forecast: More dry weather ahead
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News