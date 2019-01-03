WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: More frost this morning

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

Widespread freezing temperatures developed while we were sleeping. The air holds a bit more moisture this morning. If your car is outside scraping frost may be in your future. Dress for temperatures in the upper 20s to middle 30s Inland, lower to upper 30s around the Bay and upper 30s to lower 40s along the Coast and San Francisco.



The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

High clouds create a partly cloudy sky this afternoon. You'll still need sunglasses and highs reach the middle to upper 50s.

A canopy of high clouds keeps us slightly milder tonight. Overnight lows dip into cold levels just not below freezing. Inland communities dip into the middle to upper 30s with upper 30s to middle 40s around the Bay, Coast and San Francisco.

Friday:
Tomorrow will be our last dry day for a while. Look for increasing high clouds and temperatures similar to day.

The storm door opens Saturday. Several of storms bring periods of heavy rain, thunderstorms and potentially damaging wind gusts.

Temperatures:
Concord: 55/37
Fremont: 57/41
Oakland: 56/42
Redwood City: 57/37
San Francisco: 55/46
San Jose: 59/39
San Rafael: 55/40
Santa Rosa: 57/35

Coast
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 54 - 56 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 42 - 47 Degrees

East Bay
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 56 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 40 - 46 Degrees

East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 55 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 34 - 39 Degrees

North Bay Valleys
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 55 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 34 - 39 Degrees

Peninsula
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 56 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 37 - 42 Degrees

South Bay
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 58 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 36 - 41 Degrees


