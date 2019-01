Accuweather Forecast: More frost this morning

Temperatures:

Widespread freezing temperatures developed while we were sleeping. The air holds a bit more moisture this morning. If your car is outside scraping frost may be in your future. Dress for temperatures in the upper 20s to middle 30s Inland, lower to upper 30s around the Bay and upper 30s to lower 40s along the Coast and San Francisco.High clouds create a partly cloudy sky this afternoon. You'll still need sunglasses and highs reach the middle to upper 50s.A canopy of high clouds keeps us slightly milder tonight. Overnight lows dip into cold levels just not below freezing. Inland communities dip into the middle to upper 30s with upper 30s to middle 40s around the Bay, Coast and San Francisco.Tomorrow will be our last dry day for a while. Look for increasing high clouds and temperatures similar to day.The storm door opens Saturday. Several of storms bring periods of heavy rain, thunderstorms and potentially damaging wind gusts.Concord: 55/37Fremont: 57/41Oakland: 56/42Redwood City: 57/37San Francisco: 55/46San Jose: 59/39San Rafael: 55/40Santa Rosa: 57/35TODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 54 - 56 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 42 - 47 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 56 - 58 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 40 - 46 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 55 - 57 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 34 - 39 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 55 - 57 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 34 - 39 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 56 - 58 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 37 - 42 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 58 - 60 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 36 - 41 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now