AccuWeather Forecast: More heat inland, milder temps at coast

Warmer temps will be with us for the holiday weekend, higher pressure will build into the west coast today allowing for more heat inland while an onshore flow keeps the coast mild.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Similar temps will bring a carbon copy for Sunday. Labor Day will feature more sun and wide-ranging temps. A cooling trend will arrive with extra clouds midweek.

Highs: 66-96.

SUNDAY:
Patchy morning fog then a sunny afternoon with very warm afternoon temps inland.
Highs: 66-96.

Temperatures:
Concord: 64/95
Fremont: 60/84
Redwood City: 60/82
San Francisco: 61/73
San Jose: 62/88

Coast:
TODAY: Partly sunny after morning patchy fog.
Highs: In the upper 60s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & mild to warm.
Highs: In the upper 70s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the upper 50s to near 60.

East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny & very warm.
Highs: In the mid 90s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 60s.

North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Patchy am fog, then sunny & warm.
Highs: In the 80s to near 90.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 60s.

Peninsula:
TODAY: Morning clouds, then a sunny & warm afternoon.
HIGHS: In the 70s to near 80.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 60s.

South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny skies, warm temps.
Highs: In the mid 80s.
TONIGHT Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the upper 60s.

