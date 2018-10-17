WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: More minor Bay and Coast cooling

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Watch out for patchy dense fog along the Coast and covering parts of Highway 101 in the North Bay throughout the morning commute. Dress for middle 40s to middle 50s.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Clouds fade to hazy sunshine for our Bay and Inland communities with partly sunny conditions this afternoon along the Coast. Highs remain near average for the Coast and San Francisco to slightly warmer than average levels elsewhere. Highs range from the middle 60s to lower 80s.

If heading to the beach be aware that larger than normal waves crash the shore today through Friday.

Look for clouds and patchy fog to form over the same areas tonight. Similar temperatures develop also.

Temperatures:
Concord: 82/51
Fremont: 77/48
Oakland: 75/52
Redwood City: 79/47
San Francisco: 69/53
San Jose: 79/51
San Rafael: 80/48
Santa Rosa: 81/45

Coast
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 62 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees

East Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 75 - 78 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees

Inland
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 80 - 83 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 46 - 51 Degrees

North Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 78 - 82 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 44 - 49 Degrees

Peninsula
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 71 - 79 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees

South Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 76 - 81 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 46 - 51 Degrees

Thursday:
The sea breeze backs off a bit and highs warm a couple degrees due to faster morning sunshine.

