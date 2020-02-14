Weather

AccuWeather forecast: More rain on the way, storm to move into North Bay tonight

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Tonight expect a light shower primarily in the North Bay with mostly cloudy skies elsewhere.

Lows fall into the upper 30s to upper 40s.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your AccuWeather forecast.

Tuesday is a cloudy and damp day as a storm ranking 1, a light storm on the Storm Impact Scale, moves through the Bay Area. Rainfall amounts expected to range from .10" - .50". Highs range from the low to mid-50s.

Temperatures:
San Francisco 54
Oakland 57
San Jose 57
Concord 55

Coast
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Light Rain
Highs: Low to Mid 50s

East Bay
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Light Rain
Highs: Mid 50s

East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Light Rain
Highs: Mid 50s

North Bay
Tonight: Light Shower
Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Light Rain
Highs: Low to Mid 50s

Peninsula
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Light Rain
Highs: Mid 50s

South Bay
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Light Rain
Highs: Mid 50s

Wednesday:
More scattered showers in the forecast and the chance of an isolated thunderstorm. This storm ranks 1 on the Storm Impact Scale. Mostly cloudy and chilly with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areaaccuweatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus live updates: Santa Clara Co. Sheriff's Office confirms 3 deputies test positive for COVID-19
Tensions rise as $2 trillion virus aid stalls in Washington
FEMA debunks myths about COVID-19 pandemic
REAL ID deadline pushed back due to coronavirus outbreak, Trump says
1st resident at assisted living center in Burlingame dies from COVID-19, family says
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Coronavirus: How to stay safe when going out in public
Show More
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Free COVID-19 testing center opens in Hayward
All signs point to Tokyo Olympics being postponed
92-year-old gets birthday surprise from safe distance amid COVID-19 outbreak
Novato Unified serves student meals amid school closures due to COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News