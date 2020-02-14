AccuWeather forecast: More rain on the way, storm to move into North Bay tonight

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Tonight expect a light shower primarily in the North Bay with mostly cloudy skies elsewhere.
Lows fall into the upper 30s to upper 40s.
Tuesday is a cloudy and damp day as a storm ranking 1, a light storm on the Storm Impact Scale, moves through the Bay Area. Rainfall amounts expected to range from .10" - .50". Highs range from the low to mid-50s.
Temperatures:
San Francisco 54
Oakland 57
San Jose 57
Concord 55
Coast
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Light Rain
Highs: Low to Mid 50s
East Bay
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Light Rain
Highs: Mid 50s
East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Light Rain
Highs: Mid 50s
North Bay
Tonight: Light Shower
Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Light Rain
Highs: Low to Mid 50s
Peninsula
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Light Rain
Highs: Mid 50s
South Bay
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Light Rain
Highs: Mid 50s
Wednesday:
More scattered showers in the forecast and the chance of an isolated thunderstorm. This storm ranks 1 on the Storm Impact Scale. Mostly cloudy and chilly with highs in the low to mid 50s.
