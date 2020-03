AccuWeather forecast: More rain on the way, storm to move into North Bay tonight

Temperatures:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Tonight expect a light shower primarily in the North Bay with mostly cloudy skies elsewhere.Lows fall into the upper 30s to upper 40s.Tuesday is a cloudy and damp day as a storm ranking 1, a light storm on the Storm Impact Scale, moves through the Bay Area. Rainfall amounts expected to range from .10" - .50". Highs range from the low to mid-50s.San Francisco 54Oakland 57San Jose 57Concord 55Tonight: Mostly CloudyLows: Low to Upper 40sTomorrow: Light RainHighs: Low to Mid 50sTonight: Mostly CloudyLows: Mid 40sTomorrow: Light RainHighs: Mid 50sTonight: Mostly CloudyLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: Light RainHighs: Mid 50sTonight: Light ShowerLows: Upper 30s to Lower 40sTomorrow: Light RainHighs: Low to Mid 50sTonight: Mostly CloudyLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: Light RainHighs: Mid 50sTonight: Mostly CloudyLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: Light RainHighs: Mid 50sMore scattered showers in the forecast and the chance of an isolated thunderstorm. This storm ranks 1 on the Storm Impact Scale. Mostly cloudy and chilly with highs in the low to mid 50s.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now