AccuWeather forecast: More rain on the way! Wet weather through Saturday

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a chance of spotty drizzle. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. Tomorrow will be variably cloudy, with showers developing by midday--first in the North Bay, and then spreading to other regions.




VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Highs will range from upper 50s at the coast to low 60s in the mildest inland areas.

HIGH SURF ADVISORY: Today 3 p.m. - Saturday 3 a.m.

Friday and Beyond:
Saturday will be vairiably cloudy, with showers in the early morning, followed by partial clearing, and then showers again in the evening. Sunday and Monday will be mostly sunny, dry, and cooler, but rain will return by the middle of next week.

Temperatures:
Concord: 60
Oakland: 59
Redwood City: 60
San Francisco: 58
San Jose: 62
Santa Rosa: 59

Coast:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy/Spotty Drizzle
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Upper 50s

East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy/Spotty Drizzle
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Near 60

East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Near 60

North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy/Spotty Drizzle
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Light Rain & Showers
Highs: Upper 50s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy/Spotty Drizzle
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Near 60

South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Low 60s

