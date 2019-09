AccuWeather Forecast: More rain on the way

Temperatures:

Clear skies give way to clouds tonight as our next storm system approaches the region. It's also a warmer night with lows only in the mid 50s to low 60s.Wednesday morning features scattered, light showers.The best chance of finding any wet weather for the morning commute will be in the North Bay.Use caution as some roadways will be slick. Isolated drizzle can't be ruled out in the afternoon across the Bay Area. Any rainfall will amount to less than .10". Under mostly cloudy skies, highs range from the mid 60s to low 80s.Santa RosaSan FranciscoOaklandSan JoseConcordTonight: Turning Cloudy, DrizzleLows: Mid 50sTomorrow: Mostly CloudyHighs: Mid 60s to Mid 70sTonight: Turning CloudyLows: Mid 50sTomorrow: Morning ShowerHighs: Upper 60s to Mid 70sTonight: Turning CloudyLows: Upper 50s to Lower 60sTomorrow: Mostly CloudyHighs: Low to Mid 70sTonight: Turning CloudyLows: Upper 50s to Lower 60sTomorrow: Mostly CloudyHighs: Mid 70s to Low 80sTonight: Turning CloudyLows: Upper 50sTomorrow: Mostly CloudyHighs: Mid 70sTonight: Turning CloudyLows: Mid to Upper 50sTomorrow: Mostly CloudyHighs: Mid 70sSunnier and drier day with highs in the mid 60s to low 80s.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now