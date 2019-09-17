AccuWeather Forecast: More rain on the way

Clear skies give way to clouds tonight as our next storm system approaches the region. It's also a warmer night with lows only in the mid 50s to low 60s.
Wednesday morning features scattered, light showers.
The best chance of finding any wet weather for the morning commute will be in the North Bay.
Use caution as some roadways will be slick. Isolated drizzle can't be ruled out in the afternoon across the Bay Area. Any rainfall will amount to less than .10". Under mostly cloudy skies, highs range from the mid 60s to low 80s.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 77
San Francisco 67
Oakland 71
San Jose 76
Concord 78
Coast:
Tonight: Turning Cloudy, Drizzle
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 60s to Mid 70s
North Bay:
Tonight: Turning Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Morning Shower
Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 70s
East Bay:
Tonight: Turning Cloudy
Lows: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
Inland:
Tonight: Turning Cloudy
Lows: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Turning Cloudy
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 70s
South Bay:
Tonight: Turning Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 70s
Thursday:
Sunnier and drier day with highs in the mid 60s to low 80s.
