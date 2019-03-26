Weather

Accuweather Forecast: More rain today, especially tonight

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

We begin this morning with leftover moisture on our roads and temperatures in the middle 40s to middle 50s. Watch out for patchy dense fog along the Coast and filling our North Bay Valleys.






VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

A moist southerly breeze keeps the possibility of a random shower in the forecast today. Most of the day features a mostly cloudy sky with highs in the upper 50s along the Coast with lower to middle 60s for the Bay and Inland.

Another front increases our coverage and intensity of showers this evening and overnight. The storm ranks a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale. An isolated thunderstorm is possible.

Wednesday:
The chance of showers tapers during the afternoon hours. Breezy conditions develop and usher cooler conditions.

The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

Temperatures:
Concord: 64/53
Fremont: 66/55
Oakland: 62/53
Redwood City: 64/53
San Francisco: 60/52
San Jose: 66/53
San Rafael: 61/52
Santa Rosa: 61/49

Coast:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: 56 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: 60 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees

East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: 62 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 49 - 54 Degrees

North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: 60 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: 62 - 65 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 51 - 56 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: 64 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 50 - 55 Degree

More TOP STORIES News