Accuweather Forecast: More rain today, especially tonight

Temperatures:

Coast:

East Bay:

East Bay Valleys:

North Bay Valleys:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

We begin this morning with leftover moisture on our roads and temperatures in the middle 40s to middle 50s. Watch out for patchy dense fog along the Coast and filling our North Bay Valleys.A moist southerly breeze keeps the possibility of a random shower in the forecast today. Most of the day features a mostly cloudy sky with highs in the upper 50s along the Coast with lower to middle 60s for the Bay and Inland.Another front increases our coverage and intensity of showers this evening and overnight. The storm ranks a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale. An isolated thunderstorm is possible.The chance of showers tapers during the afternoon hours. Breezy conditions develop and usher cooler conditions.Concord: 64/53Fremont: 66/55Oakland: 62/53Redwood City: 64/53San Francisco: 60/52San Jose: 66/53San Rafael: 61/52Santa Rosa: 61/49TODAY: Mostly CloudyHighs: 56 - 60 DegreesTONIGHT: ShowersLows: 48 - 53 DegreesTODAY: Mostly CloudyHighs: 60 - 66 DegreesTONIGHT: ShowersLows: 50 - 55 DegreesTODAY: Mostly CloudyHighs: 62 - 64 DegreesTONIGHT: ShowersLows: 49 - 54 DegreesTODAY: Mostly CloudyHighs: 60 - 62 DegreesTONIGHT: ShowersLows: 48 - 53 DegreesTODAY: Mostly CloudyHighs: 62 - 65 DegreesTONIGHT: ShowersLows: 51 - 56 DegreesTODAY: Mostly CloudyHighs: 64 - 66 DegreesTONIGHT: ShowersLows: 50 - 55 DegreeDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now