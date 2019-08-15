AccuWeather Forecast: More record warmth and unhealthy air

Warmest morning this week waits outside for you. Temperatures range from the upper 50s to lower 70s under a clear sky.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Our warmer morning and total sunshine push us to near-record and record highs today. The dangerous heat prompted these alerts, advisories and warnings.
HEAT ADVISORY: Today Until 8pm
EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING: Until 10pm Friday
SPARE THE AIR: Today
The marine layer returns to the Coast tonight and provides some relief from the stuffy overnight temperatures. Elsewhere, expect another night of rough sleep.
Friday:
Coast and Bay neighborhoods begin the trip back to average temperatures while Inland neighborhoods have to wait until Saturday.
Temperatures:
Concord: *106/64
Fremont: 96/62
Oakland: *94/60
Redwood City: *99/62
San Francisco: 85/56
San Jose: *100/54
San Rafael: 97/56
Santa Rosa: *101/58
*Record High Temperature
Coast:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 73 - 76 Degrees
TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds
Lows: 54 - 58 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 90 - 96 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 58 - 63 Degrees
East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 103 - 107 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 62 - 69 Degrees
North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 97 - 101 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 56 - 61 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 93 - 99 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 58 - 63 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 96 - 104 Degrees (north to south)
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 61 - 66 Degrees
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather Forecast: More record warmth and unhealthy air
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More