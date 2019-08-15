Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: More record warmth and unhealthy air

Warmest morning this week waits outside for you. Temperatures range from the upper 50s to lower 70s under a clear sky.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Our warmer morning and total sunshine push us to near-record and record highs today. The dangerous heat prompted these alerts, advisories and warnings.
HEAT ADVISORY: Today Until 8pm
EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING: Until 10pm Friday
SPARE THE AIR: Today

The marine layer returns to the Coast tonight and provides some relief from the stuffy overnight temperatures. Elsewhere, expect another night of rough sleep.

Friday:
Coast and Bay neighborhoods begin the trip back to average temperatures while Inland neighborhoods have to wait until Saturday.

Temperatures:
Concord: *106/64
Fremont: 96/62
Oakland: *94/60
Redwood City: *99/62
San Francisco: 85/56
San Jose: *100/54
San Rafael: 97/56
Santa Rosa: *101/58
*Record High Temperature

Coast:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 73 - 76 Degrees
TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds
Lows: 54 - 58 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 90 - 96 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 58 - 63 Degrees

East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 103 - 107 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 62 - 69 Degrees

North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 97 - 101 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 56 - 61 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 93 - 99 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 58 - 63 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 96 - 104 Degrees (north to south)
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 61 - 66 Degrees

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

