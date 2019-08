AccuWeather Forecast: More record warmth and unhealthy air

Temperatures:

Warmest morning this week waits outside for you. Temperatures range from the upper 50s to lower 70s under a clear sky.Our warmer morning and total sunshine push us to near-record and record highs today. The dangerous heat prompted these alerts, advisories and warnings.HEAT ADVISORY: Today Until 8pmEXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING: Until 10pm FridaySPARE THE AIR: TodayThe marine layer returns to the Coast tonight and provides some relief from the stuffy overnight temperatures. Elsewhere, expect another night of rough sleep.Coast and Bay neighborhoods begin the trip back to average temperatures while Inland neighborhoods have to wait until Saturday.Concord: *106/64Fremont: 96/62Oakland: *94/60Redwood City: *99/62San Francisco: 85/56San Jose: *100/54San Rafael: 97/56Santa Rosa: *101/58*Record High TemperatureTODAY: SunnyHighs: 73 - 76 DegreesTONIGHT: Increasing CloudsLows: 54 - 58 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 90 - 96 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 58 - 63 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 103 - 107 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 62 - 69 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 97 - 101 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 56 - 61 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 93 - 99 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 58 - 63 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 96 - 104 Degrees (north to south)TONIGHT: ClearLows: 61 - 66 Degrees