AccuWeather forecast: More robust warming trend this week, record highs possible

We begin cooler this morning with passing high clouds and areas of fog in the North Bay and East Bay Valleys. Dress for temperatures in the lower to upper 40s. Watch out for areas of thick fog in the Napa Valley and East Bay Valleys with isolated fog along the East Bay and Peninsula Shores.
Sunshine reaches all neighborhoods this afternoon with a warming trend for Bay and Inland neighborhoods. The Coast remains cool in the upper 50s to lower 60s, the Bay rises into the middle to upper 60s with upper 60s to lower 70s Inland.
Clear tonight as the offshore breeze begins. This limits fog formation. Expect milder lows in the middle 40s to 50 degrees.
Tuesday and Beyond:
High pressure brings us the beginning of an offshore event with new record highs the result. Best chance for us to experience this extreme warm weather is Wednesday through Friday.
Temperatures:
Concord: 71/47
Fremont: 69/44
Oakland: 67/48
Redwood City: 67/44
San Francisco: 63/48
San Jose: 69/46
San Rafael: 70/47
Santa Rosa: 72/44
Coast:
TODAY: Fog to Sunshine
Highs: 58 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Patchy Fog
Lows: 45 - 49 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Fog to Sunshine
Highs: 69 - 73 Degrees
TONIGHT: Stars & Moon
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 66 - 69 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 44 - 49 Degrees
Inland East Bay:
TODAY: Fog to Sunshine
Highs: 70 - 72 Degrees
TONIGHT: Stars & Moon
Lows: 45 - 49 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 63 - 68 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 44 - 49 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 68 - 70 Degrees
TONIGHT: Stars & Moon
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees
