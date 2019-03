Accuweather Forecast: More showers today

Temperatures:

I'm still tracking showers this morning and a chance the rest of today and tonight. The storm ranks 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale.Not everybody is wet during the morning commute, but we are cooler, middle to upper 40s.The rest of today features cooler than average temperatures with showers and shine. Highs reach the middle 50s, well below average.The chance of showers tapers to isolated tonight with a snow level dropping to 4000 feet. Even cooler temperatures develop, middle 30s to middle 40s.Cool again with breezy conditions and increasing sunshine tomorrow.Morning drizzle increases to light rain Saturday. The storm ranks a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale.Sunday features increasing sunshine and milder temperatures for our first day of Daylight Saving.Concord: 56/41Fremont: 55/41Oakland: 56/44Redwood City: 55/40San Francisco: 54/45San Jose: 56/43San Rafael: 53/43Santa Rosa: 55/36TODAY: Showers & ShineHighs: 50 - 52 DegreesTONIGHT: Isolated ShowersLows: 43 - 48 DegreesTODAY: Showers & ShineHighs: 54 - 5660 DegreesTONIGHT: Isolated ShowersLows: 40 - 45 DegreesTODAY: Showers & ShineHighs: 54 - 56 DegreesTONIGHT: Isolated ShowersLows: 38 - 43 DegreesTODAY: Showers & ShineHighs: 53 - 55 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Foggy SpotsLows: 35 - 40 DegreesTODAY: Showers & ShineHighs: 54 - 56 DegreesTONIGHT: Isolated ShowersLows: 40 - 45 DegreesTODAY: Showers & ShineHighs: 55 - 58 DegreesTONIGHT: Isolated ShowersLows: 40 - 45 Degrees