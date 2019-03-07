Weather

Accuweather Forecast: More showers today

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

I'm still tracking showers this morning and a chance the rest of today and tonight. The storm ranks 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale.






VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Not everybody is wet during the morning commute, but we are cooler, middle to upper 40s.

The rest of today features cooler than average temperatures with showers and shine. Highs reach the middle 50s, well below average.

The chance of showers tapers to isolated tonight with a snow level dropping to 4000 feet. Even cooler temperatures develop, middle 30s to middle 40s.

Friday - Sunday:
Cool again with breezy conditions and increasing sunshine tomorrow.

Morning drizzle increases to light rain Saturday. The storm ranks a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale.

Sunday features increasing sunshine and milder temperatures for our first day of Daylight Saving.

RELATED: ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

Temperatures:
Concord: 56/41
Fremont: 55/41
Oakland: 56/44
Redwood City: 55/40
San Francisco: 54/45
San Jose: 56/43
San Rafael: 53/43
Santa Rosa: 55/36

Coast:
TODAY: Showers & Shine
Highs: 50 - 52 Degrees
TONIGHT: Isolated Showers
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Showers & Shine
Highs: 54 - 5660 Degrees
TONIGHT: Isolated Showers
Lows: 40 - 45 Degrees

East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Showers & Shine
Highs: 54 - 56 Degrees
TONIGHT: Isolated Showers
Lows: 38 - 43 Degrees

North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Showers & Shine
Highs: 53 - 55 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Foggy Spots
Lows: 35 - 40 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Showers & Shine
Highs: 54 - 56 Degrees
TONIGHT: Isolated Showers
Lows: 40 - 45 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Showers & Shine
Highs: 55 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT: Isolated Showers
Lows: 40 - 45 Degrees


