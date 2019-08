AccuWeather Forecast: More sunshine and breezes today

Temperatures:

Coast:

East Bay:

East Bay Valleys:

North Bay Valleys:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

A blanket of clouds cover our neighborhoods this morning. Expect drizzle in higher elevations and near the Coast. Temperatures hover in the middle 50s to lower 60s during the commute.A shallower marine layer and faster breezes bring us more sunshine today. The breezes keep highs from warming much. Highs begin in the middle 60s at the Coast and warming into the lower 80s Inland.Clouds with patchy drizzle and cooler air head east overnight. Lows return to the middle 50s to lower 60s.High pressure over the desert begins moving west toward us. The beginning of the warming trend pushes temperatures above average away from the Coast. Highs climb nearly 4 to 8 degrees from our Bay and Inland neighborhoods.Concord: 82/59Fremont: 75/59Oakland: 71/58Redwood City: 76/57San Francisco: 67/56San Jose: 79/58San Rafael: 79/55Santa Rosa: 82/53TODAY: Partly SunnyHighs: 62 - 64 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy, MistyLows: 54 - 58 DegreesTODAY: Becoming SunnyHighs: 71 - 75 DegreesTONIGHT: CloudyLows: 56 - 59 DegreesTODAY: Becoming SunnyHighs: 78 - 84 DegreesTONIGHT: CloudyLows: 56 - 59 DegreesTODAY: Becoming SunnyHighs: 79 - 82 DegreesTONIGHT: CloudyLows: 53 - 57 DegreesTODAY: Becoming SunnyHighs: 69 - 76 Degrees (north to south)TONIGHT: Cloudy, MistyLows: 56 - 59 DegreesTODAY: Becoming SunnyHighs: 77 - 82 DegreesTONIGHT: CloudyLows: 56 - 60 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now