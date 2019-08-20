Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: More sunshine and breezes today

A blanket of clouds cover our neighborhoods this morning. Expect drizzle in higher elevations and near the Coast. Temperatures hover in the middle 50s to lower 60s during the commute.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

A shallower marine layer and faster breezes bring us more sunshine today. The breezes keep highs from warming much. Highs begin in the middle 60s at the Coast and warming into the lower 80s Inland.

Clouds with patchy drizzle and cooler air head east overnight. Lows return to the middle 50s to lower 60s.

Wednesday:
High pressure over the desert begins moving west toward us. The beginning of the warming trend pushes temperatures above average away from the Coast. Highs climb nearly 4 to 8 degrees from our Bay and Inland neighborhoods.

Temperatures:
Concord: 82/59
Fremont: 75/59
Oakland: 71/58
Redwood City: 76/57
San Francisco: 67/56
San Jose: 79/58
San Rafael: 79/55
Santa Rosa: 82/53

Coast:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 62 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Misty
Lows: 54 - 58 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Becoming Sunny
Highs: 71 - 75 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 56 - 59 Degrees

East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Becoming Sunny
Highs: 78 - 84 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 56 - 59 Degrees

North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Becoming Sunny
Highs: 79 - 82 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 53 - 57 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Becoming Sunny
Highs: 69 - 76 Degrees (north to south)
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Misty
Lows: 56 - 59 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Becoming Sunny
Highs: 77 - 82 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 56 - 60 Degrees

