Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: More sunshine, less humidity Sunday

Fog returns to the Coast and around the Bay Shoreline tonight. Coastal drizzle is also likely. Lows drop into the low to upper 50s.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Sunday is a sunnier day, with noticeably less humidity in the air. Highs range from the mid-60s to low 90s.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 85
San Francisco 70
Oakland 77
San Jose 83
Concord 91

Coast:
Tonight: Fog, Drizzle
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s to Upper 70s

North Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 90s

East Bay:
Tonight: Fog
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s

Inland:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 80s to Low 90s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s

South Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 80s

Monday:
Warmer weather arrives with highs in the mid 60s to upper 90s. Expect lots of sunshine.

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areacloudyaccuweatherrainforecast
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police identify suspect in SJ State gun scare
Jeffrey Epstein dies by suicide in Manhattan jail, officials say
A look at Northern California's first (legal) tiny house community
Bomb squad gives all clear after Milpitas Walmart evacuated
Enhanced security measures taking center stage at San Jose Jazz Summer Fest
Alleged victims, politicians react to Jeffrey Epstein's suicide
Teens create podcast to help peers navigate through mental health, hardship
Show More
7-month-old dog recovering after being dragged behind truck
Warehouse fire impacts businesses in Oakland
Universal cancels controversial movie 'The Hunt' in wake of shootings
Permit denied for 'Straight Pride Parade' in Modesto
Suspect charged with 11 felony counts in deadly SoCal stabbing spree
More TOP STORIES News