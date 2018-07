AccuWeather Forecast: More sunshine, nearly seasonal today

Coast:

More Sunshine, Nearly Seasonal TodayOur marine layer clouds cover fewer neighborhoods this morning but still yielding light drizzle near the Coast and San Francisco. Temperatures begin in the upper 40s to lower 60s.Clouds return to the Coast quicker today. The extra sunshine adds a couple degrees to our afternoon highs Inland. Highs across the Bay and Coast stay steady today.Be careful if spending time on the Bay today. Gusty breezes develop north of the Bay Bridge and blow east through the Delta. SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY : Today 12 p.m. - 9 p.m.Becoming cloudy tonight with similar temperatures and light drizzle falling in the same areas. Sleep well as lows cool into the lower 50s to lower 60s.Concord: 90/58Fremont: 78/56Oakland: 70/56Redwood City: 80/56San Francisco: 64/53San Jose: 84/59San Rafael: 82/54Santa Rosa: 87/52TODAY: Partly SunnyHighs: 58 - 60 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy & MistyLows: 50 - 55 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 82 - 87 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 51 - 56 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 68 - 78 DegreesTONIGHT: CloudyLows: 53 - 57 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 89 - 97 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 55 - 64 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 67 - 80 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 54 - 58 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 79 - 89 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 55 - 59 DegreesAn approaching cold front induces a deeper marine layer and faster sea breeze. The slow sunshine and cool breeze take a few degrees away from our afternoon high temperatures.