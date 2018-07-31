VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your AccuWeather forecast
More Sunshine, Nearly Seasonal Today
Our marine layer clouds cover fewer neighborhoods this morning but still yielding light drizzle near the Coast and San Francisco. Temperatures begin in the upper 40s to lower 60s.
Clouds return to the Coast quicker today. The extra sunshine adds a couple degrees to our afternoon highs Inland. Highs across the Bay and Coast stay steady today.
Be careful if spending time on the Bay today. Gusty breezes develop north of the Bay Bridge and blow east through the Delta.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY: Today 12 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Becoming cloudy tonight with similar temperatures and light drizzle falling in the same areas. Sleep well as lows cool into the lower 50s to lower 60s.
Concord: 90/58
Fremont: 78/56
Oakland: 70/56
Redwood City: 80/56
San Francisco: 64/53
San Jose: 84/59
San Rafael: 82/54
Santa Rosa: 87/52
Coast:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 58 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy & Misty
Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 82 - 87 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 51 - 56 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 68 - 78 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 53 - 57 Degrees
Inland:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 89 - 97 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 55 - 64 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 67 - 80 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 54 - 58 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 79 - 89 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 55 - 59 Degrees
Wednesday:
An approaching cold front induces a deeper marine layer and faster sea breeze. The slow sunshine and cool breeze take a few degrees away from our afternoon high temperatures.
