AccuWeather Forecast: More Sunshine, Warmth & Haze Today & Tomorrow

Clouds and any mist are locked down at the Coast during this morning's commute. The sky may be different but temperatures are nearly the same, upper 40s to upper 50s.The extra sunshine nudges our afternoon highs to slightly above average levels. Our summer spreads starts in the low 60s at the Coast and reaches the middle 90s Inland.Be cautious on the Bay this afternoon and evening when our gusty sea breeze returns. SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY : Today 2 p.m. - 9 p.m. (south of the Bay Bridge)Look for a similar cloud pattern tonight. We will call it partly cloudy and not as cool.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now Concord: 92/61Fremont: 77/57Oakland: 72/55Redwood City: 82/57San Francisco: 67/54San Jose: 85/60San Rafael: 84/55Santa Rosa: 89/54TODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 60 - 63 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy & MistyLows: 48 - 53 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 83 - 89 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 53 - 58 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 72 - 80 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 54 - 58 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 89 - 97 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly ClearLows: 57 - 63 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 71 - 82 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 54 - 58 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 79 - 88 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly ClearLows: 56 - 61 DegreesTomorrow's weather will be nearly identical to today. For Sunday the sea breeze takes a bigger part in the forecast. Expect slower sunshine and slightly cooler afternoon temperatures.An Inland heat wave develops early next week with 100 degree highs for a few days.