AccuWeather Forecast: More Sunshine, Warmth & Haze Today & Tomorrow

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Clouds and any mist are locked down at the Coast during this morning's commute. The sky may be different but temperatures are nearly the same, upper 40s to upper 50s.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your AccuWeather forecast
The extra sunshine nudges our afternoon highs to slightly above average levels. Our summer spreads starts in the low 60s at the Coast and reaches the middle 90s Inland.
Be cautious on the Bay this afternoon and evening when our gusty sea breeze returns.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY: Today 2 p.m. - 9 p.m. (south of the Bay Bridge)
Look for a similar cloud pattern tonight. We will call it partly cloudy and not as cool.
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
Today's Temperatures
Concord: 92/61
Fremont: 77/57
Oakland: 72/55
Redwood City: 82/57
San Francisco: 67/54
San Jose: 85/60
San Rafael: 84/55
Santa Rosa: 89/54
Coast:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 60 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy & Misty
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 83 - 89 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 53 - 58 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 72 - 80 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 54 - 58 Degrees
Inland:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 89 - 97 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 57 - 63 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 71 - 82 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 54 - 58 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 79 - 88 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 56 - 61 Degrees
Weekend
Tomorrow's weather will be nearly identical to today. For Sunday the sea breeze takes a bigger part in the forecast. Expect slower sunshine and slightly cooler afternoon temperatures.
An Inland heat wave develops early next week with 100 degree highs for a few days.
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!