AccuWeather forecast: More wet weather through Sunday

Another round of rain will arrive overnight as a cold front moves through the Bay Area. This storm ranks a 1, a light storm on the Storm Impact Scale. Lows range from the mid 40s to low 50s. Rain is expected to be steadiest in the morning before tapering to scattered showers in the afternoon Sunday. Rainfall amounts will range from .25" to .75". Temps will feel like December with highs only in the mid to upper 50s. A Coastal Flood Advisory will begin at 7am for minor flooding due to the King Tides along the coast. A High Surf Advisory will begin at noon for breakers over 25 feet along the coast as well. Santa Rosa 57, San Francisco 57, Oakland 59, San Jose 59, Concord 58. Tonight: Rain, Lows: Upper 40s. Tomorrow: Scattered Showers, Highs: Upper 50s. Tonight: Rain, Lows: Mid to Upper 40s. Tomorrow: Scattered Showers, Highs: Mid to Upper 50s. Tonight: Rain, Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s. Tomorrow: Scattered Showers, Highs: Upper 50s. Tonight: Rain, Lows: Mid to Upper 40s. Tomorrow: Scattered Showers, Highs: Upper 50s. Tonight: Rain, Lows: Upper 40s. Tomorrow: Scattered Showers, Highs: Upper 50s. Tonight: Rain, Lows: Mid to Upper 40s. Tomorrow: Scattered Showers, Highs: Upper 50s. Monday: Brighter skies with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s.