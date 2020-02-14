Weather

AccuWeather forecast: More wet weather through Sunday

Another round of rain will arrive overnight as a cold front moves through the Bay Area. This storm ranks a 1, a light storm on the Storm Impact Scale.

Lows range from the mid 40s to low 50s.



Rain is expected to be steadiest in the morning before tapering to scattered showers in the afternoon Sunday.

Rainfall amounts will range from .25" to .75". Temps will feel like December with highs only in the mid to upper 50s.

VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your AccuWeather forecast

RELATED: December storm expected to bring rain to Bay Area, starting Friday night

A Coastal Flood Advisory will begin at 7am for minor flooding due to the King Tides along the coast. A High Surf Advisory will begin at noon for breakers over 25 feet along the coast as well.

Highs Tomorrow:
Santa Rosa 57
San Francisco 57
Oakland 59
San Jose 59
Concord 58

Coast:
Tonight: Rain
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Upper 50s

North Bay:
Tonight: Rain
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s

East Bay:
Tonight: Rain
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Upper 50s

Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Rain
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Upper 50s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Rain
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Upper 50s

South Bay:
Tonight: Rain
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Upper 50s

Monday:
Brighter skies with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
