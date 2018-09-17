AccuWeather Forecast: Morning clouds before sunshine, cool temps

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Overnight we will see clouds build back into the region, first along the coast and then spreading across much the Bay Area.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY: Today 12p.m. - 9p.m.
Today's Temperatures
Santa Rosa 74
San Francisco 63
Oakland 66
San Jose 73
Concord 78
Coast
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Low to Upper 60s
East Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Mid 60s to Lower 70s
Inland
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s
North Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Cool
Lows: Mid 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s to Mid 70s
Peninsula
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s to Low 70s
South Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
Wednesday:
Warmer weather will arrive under sunny skies with highs in the mid 60s to upper 80s.
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!