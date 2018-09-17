WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Morning clouds before sunshine, cool temps

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Overnight we will see clouds build back into the region, first along the coast and then spreading across much the Bay Area.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast

Overnight we will see clouds build back into the region, first along the coast and then spreading across much the Bay Area.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY: Today 12p.m. - 9p.m.

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

Today's Temperatures
Santa Rosa 74
San Francisco 63
Oakland 66
San Jose 73
Concord 78

Coast
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Low to Upper 60s

East Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Mid 60s to Lower 70s

Inland
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s

North Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Cool
Lows: Mid 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s to Mid 70s

Peninsula
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s to Low 70s

South Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

Wednesday:
Warmer weather will arrive under sunny skies with highs in the mid 60s to upper 80s.

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
Florence updates: 23 dead, including 17 in NC
Elderly woman needing medication rescued from Florence flooding
Florence flooding spreads as storm heads northeast
Body of baby boy swept away by Florence floodwaters found
More Weather
Top Stories
Parents speak at rally for child in coma at Oakland hospital
Who is Christine Blasey Ford, the woman accusing Brett Kavanaugh of sex assault?
San Francisco police searching for missing 11-year-old boy
East Bay leaders urge veto of BART housing bill
Battle escalates over Angel Island-Tiburon ferry
10 Bay Area schools named among healthiest in U.S.
'Hope Village' in San Jose has new home, city looks for long-term solution
Kavanaugh, Christine Blasey Ford expected to testify in public hearing
Show More
SpaceX to announce private moon flight passenger
Palo Alto professor willing to testify on accusations against Supreme Court nominee
Chick-fil-A opens doors and hearts to help Florence evacuees
Body of baby boy swept away by Florence floodwaters found
3 students hit by cars in 2 separate incidents in front of Antioch school
More News