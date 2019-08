AccuWeather Forecast: Morning clouds, drizzle give way to sunshine

Monday:

Good Morning! We begin today with a cloud deck spreading east and producing pockets of mist and drizzle. Fog could be an issue along the Coast, Coastal valleys and the Highway 101 corridor in the North Bay. Temperatures range from the middle 50s to middle 60s.Clouds use most of the morning to melt over our Bay and Inland neighborhoods but cling to the Coast and Golden Gate Bridge all day.Afternoon temperatures reach seasonal levels with lower to upper 60s along the Coast into San Francisco, lower 70s to lower 80s across the Bay, lower to upper 80s for the North and South Bays while upper 80s to middle 90s settle Inland East Bay.Expect similar conditions to develop tonight with temperatures tapering to the middle 50s to lower 60s.A slow cooling trend for our Bay and Inland neighborhoods. We lose a couple degrees each day through Thursday when afternoon highs fall short of average levels.Concord:Fremont:Oakland:Redwood City:San Francisco:San Jose:San Rafael:Santa Rosa:TODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 62 - 66 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy, Patchy Drizzle & FogLows: 53 - 57 DegreesTODAY: Becoming Mostly SunnyHighs: 73 - 80 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy, Areas of DrizzleLows: 56 - 60 DegreesTODAY: Becoming SunnyHighs: 89 - 95 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 57 - 62 DegreesTODAY: Cloudy to SunnyHighs: 82 - 89 Degrees (South to North)TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 53 - 58 DegreesTODAY: Sunny AfternoonHighs: 75 - 83 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy DrizzleLows: 55 - 59 DegreesTODAY: Becoming SunnyHighs: 80 - 86 Degrees (north to south)TONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 56 - 60 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now