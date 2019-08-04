Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Morning clouds, drizzle give way to sunshine

Good Morning! We begin today with a cloud deck spreading east and producing pockets of mist and drizzle. Fog could be an issue along the Coast, Coastal valleys and the Highway 101 corridor in the North Bay. Temperatures range from the middle 50s to middle 60s.




Clouds use most of the morning to melt over our Bay and Inland neighborhoods but cling to the Coast and Golden Gate Bridge all day.

Afternoon temperatures reach seasonal levels with lower to upper 60s along the Coast into San Francisco, lower 70s to lower 80s across the Bay, lower to upper 80s for the North and South Bays while upper 80s to middle 90s settle Inland East Bay.

VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Expect similar conditions to develop tonight with temperatures tapering to the middle 50s to lower 60s.

Monday:
A slow cooling trend for our Bay and Inland neighborhoods. We lose a couple degrees each day through Thursday when afternoon highs fall short of average levels.

Temperatures:
Concord: 91/60
Fremont: 80/60
Oakland: 73/58
Redwood City: 83/57
San Francisco: 68/55
San Jose: 84/59
San Rafael: 82/56
Santa Rosa: 89/54

Coast:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 62 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Patchy Drizzle & Fog
Lows: 53 - 57 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Becoming Mostly Sunny
Highs: 73 - 80 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Areas of Drizzle
Lows: 56 - 60 Degrees

East Bay Inland:
TODAY: Becoming Sunny
Highs: 89 - 95 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 57 - 62 Degrees

North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Cloudy to Sunny
Highs: 82 - 89 Degrees (South to North)
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 53 - 58 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny Afternoon
Highs: 75 - 83 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Drizzle
Lows: 55 - 59 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Becoming Sunny
Highs: 80 - 86 Degrees (north to south)
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 56 - 60 Degrees

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areacloudyaccuweatherrainforecast
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dayton, Ohio, mass shooting leaves 9 dead, 28 injured
Connor Stephen Betts ID'd as Dayton suspected shooter: Sources
20 dead, dozens injured in mass shooting at El Paso Walmart
Mom killed shielding child in El Paso shooting, sister says
Patrick Crusius: What we know about El Paso suspected shooter
Parents of man accused of murdering Italian officer say he is 'remorseful and scared'
Families still searching for loved ones after tragic El Paso shooting
Show More
Clayton fires 85 percent contained
Former Raiders wide receiver Cliff Branch dies at 71
Mall-goers recall chaotic moments during El Paso shooting
Homeless women, children see new home in SF
Park remains closed after shooting at Gilroy Garlic Festival
More TOP STORIES News