AccuWeather Forecast: Morning coastal clouds, sunny afternoon ahead

Today will be sunny inland and over the bay, with a few morning low clouds at the coast.
It will also be a bit cooler, with highs ranging from upper 60s at the coast to upper 90s inland. Our weather will turn sharply cooler tomorrow, as afternoon highs drop 10 to 14 degrees followed by further cooling and a chance of showers on Monday.
Looking ahead to Sunday:
Partly Cloudy, Breezy, & Much Cooler
Highs: Mid 60s to Mid 80s
Temperatures:
Concord: 96
Oakland: 79
Redwood City: 84
San Francisco: 72
San Jose: 89
Santa Rosa: 90
Coast
Today: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, & Mild
Highs: Upper 60s to near 70
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Mid 50s
East Bay
Today: Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Upper 70s to Mid 80s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 50s
East Bay Valleys
Today: Sunny & Hot
Highs: In the 90s
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Upper 50s to near 60
North Bay Valleys
Today: Sunny & Warm to Hot
Highs: Upper 80s to Low 90s
Tonight: Mostly Clear Skies
Lows: In the 50s
Peninsula
Today: Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Upper 70s to Mid 80s
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Upper 50s
South Bay
Today: Sunny & Warm to Hot
Highs: Upper 80s to Mid 90s
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Upper 50s
