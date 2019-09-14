Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Morning coastal clouds, sunny afternoon ahead

Today will be sunny inland and over the bay, with a few morning low clouds at the coast.




VIDEO: Weather Reporter Frances Dinglasan has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

It will also be a bit cooler, with highs ranging from upper 60s at the coast to upper 90s inland. Our weather will turn sharply cooler tomorrow, as afternoon highs drop 10 to 14 degrees followed by further cooling and a chance of showers on Monday.

Looking ahead to Sunday:
Partly Cloudy, Breezy, & Much Cooler
Highs: Mid 60s to Mid 80s

Temperatures:
Concord: 96
Oakland: 79
Redwood City: 84
San Francisco: 72
San Jose: 89
Santa Rosa: 90

Coast
Today: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, & Mild
Highs: Upper 60s to near 70
Tonight: Patchy Fog

Lows: Mid 50s

East Bay
Today: Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Upper 70s to Mid 80s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 50s

East Bay Valleys
Today: Sunny & Hot
Highs: In the 90s
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Upper 50s to near 60

North Bay Valleys
Today: Sunny & Warm to Hot
Highs: Upper 80s to Low 90s
Tonight: Mostly Clear Skies
Lows: In the 50s

Peninsula
Today: Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Upper 70s to Mid 80s
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Upper 50s

South Bay
Today: Sunny & Warm to Hot
Highs: Upper 80s to Mid 90s
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Upper 50s

