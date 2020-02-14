AccuWeather forecast: Morning drizzle today, mostly sunny and breezy today and Thanksgiving Day

A relatively dry cold front travels north to south during our morning commute. Patchy drizzle to a few sprinkles are possible. Watch out for fog in our North Bay Valleys. Temperatures range from upper 30s in the North Bay Valleys to near 50 around the Bay.
Breezes increase behind the front and continue through tomorrow. They usher drier and cooler air for this afternoon, middle to upper 50s along the Coast, lower to middle 60s for Bay and Inland communities.
Except for shelter valleys, breezes keep us milder than we should be tonight, mainly 40s. Those valleys sheltered from wind take advantage of the clear sky and dry air and cool further, middle to upper 30s.
Thanksgiving Day and Beyond:
Breezy conditions could create a challenge for outdoor dining tomorrow afternoon. They do taper during the evening but temperature quickly cool into the 40s from lower to middle 60s during the afternoon.
Areas of frost form Friday, Saturday and Sunday mornings. Sunshine, dry air and light breezes create minor warming trend this weekend.
I'm keeping an eye on the North Bay for a chance of light rain Monday.
Highs Today:
Concord: 61/45
Fremont: 61/44
Oakland: 63/47
Redwood City: 61/45
San Francisco: 60/47
San Jose: 62/41
San Rafael: 61/45
Santa Rosa: 62/36
Coast:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 56 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear & Breezy
Lows: 41 - 46 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 60 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear & Breezy Hills
Lows: 36 - 41 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 60 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear & Breezy Hills
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees
Inland East Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 61 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear & Breezy Hills
Lows: 39 - 44 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 59 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear & Breezy Hills
Lows: 41 - 46 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 60 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear & Breezy Hills
Lows: 36 - 41 Degrees
