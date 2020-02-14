Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Morning drizzle today, mostly sunny and breezy today and Thanksgiving Day

A relatively dry cold front travels north to south during our morning commute. Patchy drizzle to a few sprinkles are possible. Watch out for fog in our North Bay Valleys. Temperatures range from upper 30s in the North Bay Valleys to near 50 around the Bay.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your AccuWeather forecast

Breezes increase behind the front and continue through tomorrow. They usher drier and cooler air for this afternoon, middle to upper 50s along the Coast, lower to middle 60s for Bay and Inland communities.

Except for shelter valleys, breezes keep us milder than we should be tonight, mainly 40s. Those valleys sheltered from wind take advantage of the clear sky and dry air and cool further, middle to upper 30s.

Thanksgiving Day and Beyond:
Breezy conditions could create a challenge for outdoor dining tomorrow afternoon. They do taper during the evening but temperature quickly cool into the 40s from lower to middle 60s during the afternoon.

Areas of frost form Friday, Saturday and Sunday mornings. Sunshine, dry air and light breezes create minor warming trend this weekend.

I'm keeping an eye on the North Bay for a chance of light rain Monday.

Highs Today:
Concord: 61/45
Fremont: 61/44
Oakland: 63/47
Redwood City: 61/45
San Francisco: 60/47
San Jose: 62/41
San Rafael: 61/45
Santa Rosa: 62/36

Coast:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 56 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear & Breezy
Lows: 41 - 46 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 60 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear & Breezy Hills
Lows: 36 - 41 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 60 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear & Breezy Hills
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees

Inland East Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 61 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear & Breezy Hills
Lows: 39 - 44 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 59 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear & Breezy Hills
Lows: 41 - 46 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 60 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear & Breezy Hills
Lows: 36 - 41 Degrees

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areaaccuweatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Nearly 200 tricycles stolen from SF Firefighters Toy Program
1st person in US to try COVID-19 vaccine talks side effects
What to expect if you're using Amtrak during Thanksgiving week
Meghan Markle reveals she had miscarriage in the summer
Muni operator on long-term leave dies from COVID-19
Here are 3 safe ways to thaw a turkey for Thanksgiving
Scott Peterson, death row inmates get jobless benefits, DA says
Show More
Here's how COVID-19 cases are trending in every CA county
Psychologists say holiday decorating is good stress-reliever
2nd $1,200 stimulus payment should happen soon
SF could move to purple tier before end of week
CA sees stunning rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations, health sec says
More TOP STORIES News