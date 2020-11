AccuWeather forecast: Morning drizzle today, mostly sunny and breezy today and Thanksgiving Day

Highs Today:

A relatively dry cold front travels north to south during our morning commute. Patchy drizzle to a few sprinkles are possible. Watch out for fog in our North Bay Valleys. Temperatures range from upper 30s in the North Bay Valleys to near 50 around the Bay.Breezes increase behind the front and continue through tomorrow. They usher drier and cooler air for this afternoon, middle to upper 50s along the Coast, lower to middle 60s for Bay and Inland communities.Except for shelter valleys, breezes keep us milder than we should be tonight, mainly 40s. Those valleys sheltered from wind take advantage of the clear sky and dry air and cool further, middle to upper 30s.Breezy conditions could create a challenge for outdoor dining tomorrow afternoon. They do taper during the evening but temperature quickly cool into the 40s from lower to middle 60s during the afternoon.Areas of frost form Friday, Saturday and Sunday mornings. Sunshine, dry air and light breezes create minor warming trend this weekend.I'm keeping an eye on the North Bay for a chance of light rain Monday.Concord: 61/45Fremont: 61/44Oakland: 63/47Redwood City: 61/45San Francisco: 60/47San Jose: 62/41San Rafael: 61/45Santa Rosa: 62/36TODAY: Mostly Sunny & BreezyHighs: 56 - 58 DegreesTONIGHT: Clear & BreezyLows: 41 - 46 DegreesTODAY: Mostly Sunny & BreezyHighs: 60 - 62 DegreesTONIGHT: Clear & Breezy HillsLows: 36 - 41 DegreesTODAY: Mostly Sunny & BreezyHighs: 60 - 63 DegreesTONIGHT: Clear & Breezy HillsLows: 43 - 48 DegreesTODAY: Mostly Sunny & BreezyHighs: 61 - 63 DegreesTONIGHT: Clear & Breezy HillsLows: 39 - 44 DegreesTODAY: Mostly Sunny & BreezyHighs: 59 - 61 DegreesTONIGHT: Clear & Breezy HillsLows: 41 - 46 DegreesTODAY: Mostly Sunny & BreezyHighs: 60 - 62 DegreesTONIGHT: Clear & Breezy HillsLows: 36 - 41 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now