AccuWeather forecast: Morning fog, afternoon sun

Roads are damp this morning with a few lingering showers. Patchy dense fog is forming in the valleys. Drier and warmer conditions will begin today and last through Friday.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Light rain will return Friday night. This system will be stronger and rain chances will linger into the weekend. Temperatures will continue to warm into the mid 60s through the end of the work week.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 61
Napa 58
Oakland 59
San Francisco 58
San Mateo 59
San Jose 63

Coast:
Partly cloudy
High: 58
Low: 46

North Bay:
AM fog, then partly cloudy
Highs: 57-61
Lows: Near 40

East Bay:
Partly cloudy skies
Highs: 59
Lows: 48

Inland East Bay:
Partly cloudy
Highs: In the lower 60s
Lows: Near 40

Peninsula:
Partly cloudy
Highs: 58-61
Lows: In the 40s

South Bay:
Partly cloudy skies
Highs: 61-63
Lows: In the 40s

Thursday:
Morning fog, the partly sunny skies. Highs: 58-62

