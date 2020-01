AccuWeather forecast: Morning fog, afternoon sun

Temperatures:

Roads are damp this morning with a few lingering showers. Patchy dense fog is forming in the valleys. Drier and warmer conditions will begin today and last through Friday.Light rain will return Friday night. This system will be stronger and rain chances will linger into the weekend. Temperatures will continue to warm into the mid 60s through the end of the work week.Santa Rosa 61Napa 58Oakland 59San Francisco 58San Mateo 59San Jose 63Partly cloudyHigh: 58Low: 46AM fog, then partly cloudyHighs: 57-61Lows: Near 40Partly cloudy skiesHighs: 59Lows: 48Partly cloudyHighs: In the lower 60sLows: Near 40Partly cloudyHighs: 58-61Lows: In the 40sPartly cloudy skiesHighs: 61-63Lows: In the 40sMorning fog, the partly sunny skies. Highs: 58-62